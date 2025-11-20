Cognizant selected by CEPI to transform enterprise architecture and core ERP operations

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading global professional services company, today announced that it has been selected by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to deliver a comprehensive digital transformation program which covers implementation of a new core HR and Expense Management System (EMS) and consolidation of support for CEPI's Salesforce platform, a key component of CEPI's overall Enterprise Architecture.

The multi-year engagement marks a key milestone in CEPI's digital transformation strategy to establish an enterprise architecture partner capable not only of strengthening its core platforms but also of introducing AI-enabled insights, automation and scalable solutions that aim to improve the organization's efficiency and reduce operational costs. Cognizant's depth in platform implementation, operating-model transformation and enterprise architecture made it the partner of choice.

"CEPI is an organization whose values of collaboration, impact and resilience closely mirror our own. We are honored that CEPI has placed its trust in us for this vital initiative," said Knut Inge Buset, Country Head, Cognizant Norway. "Our team demonstrated not only technical competence on the HR and Salesforce platforms, but also a deep cultural alignment with CEPI. Together we will accelerate the adoption of Salesforce & SAP platforms, contributing to organizational efficiency and delivering value towards the business."

After a competitive procurement process at CEPI, Cognizant was selected as the preferred partner.

Under the project scope, Cognizant will support the evolution of CEPI's Salesforce platform, ensuring that the solution remains robust, scalable and aligned with CEPI's organizational goals. Beyond platform delivery, the partnership will also establish a roadmap for enterprise architecture.

"Choosing the right partner matters—not just for technology, but for values, culture, and long-term ambition," commented Navjot Kalra, Director of CEPI Digital. Mads Høgholen, Director of Finance and Interim COO, added, "Cognizant's alignment with our mission and its proven delivery experience will support CEPI in delivering its vital work with greater efficiency and agility."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information contact: GlobalPR@cognizant.com

About CEPI

CEPI is an innovative partnership between public, private, philanthropic, and civil organisations. Its mission is to accelerate the development of vaccines and other biologic countermeasures against epidemic and pandemic threats so they can be accessible to all people in need. CEPI has supported the development of more than 70 vaccine candidates or platform technologies against multiple known high-risk pathogens or a future Disease X. Central to CEPI's pandemic-beating plan is the '100 Days Mission' to accelerate the time taken to develop safe, effective and accessible vaccines against new threats to just 100 days. Learn more at CEPI.net.

