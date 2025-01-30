Cognizant and Gilead Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Value Through Advanced Technology Applications

Cognizant will provide AI-driven solutions to enhance customer service, employee engagement, and business value

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) has announced an expansion of its longstanding relationship with biopharmaceutical leader Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) that aims to unlock even greater value for Gilead as it advances innovations to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases. The expanded agreement aims to deliver greater cost leadership and productivity enhancement for Gilead while seeking to extract greater value from the existing relationship. Leveraging machine learning and generative AI within an agentic framework, the work addresses multiple use cases across customer service, employee interactions, and business value management. Gilead is expected to enhance its efficiency through leveraging Cognizant’s expertise in AI and advanced technology applications. By deploying these cutting-edge solutions across the value chain, Cognizant aims to help Gilead achieve significant benefits through a newly optimized financial framework.

Over the last decade, Cognizant has helped support Gilead’s global IT infrastructure, platforms, applications and advanced analytics, and leads initiatives designed to accelerate its digital transformation. Today’s announcement builds on a collaboration aimed at creating capacity to allow Gilead to continue its focus and mission, aimed at discovering and delivering critical medicines for cancer, HIV and other diseases.

“Cognizant continues to provide critical expertise as we advance our technology journey,” said Joydeep Ganguly, SVP & Head – Corporate Operations and Interim CIO at Gilead. “The expansion of this partnership is pivotal in accelerating our capabilities roadmap while driving a new level of cost leadership across our technology programs. This collaboration aims to bring innovative changes to Gilead’s business, exploring new possibilities and enhancing our operations in novel ways.”

Expanding on the company’s partnership, Cognizant intends to leverage its Neuro AI generative AI platform to assist Gilead in accelerating value creation, enhancing IT and business processes, and improving operational efficiencies. This initiative aims to provide significant cost savings, which can be reinvested into Gilead’s core life sciences business. As part of this expanded agreement, Cognizant also intends to transform the user experience of IT services with custom-built Gen AI solutions that allow Gilead to benefit from greater efficiency and user experience.

“We’re proud of our longstanding relationship with Gilead, a leader in leveraging advanced technologies, and are excited about expanding our partnership in a new dimension with the company to deliver transformative treatments globally,” said Surya Gummadi, EVP and President, Cognizant Americas. “Our teams will work together to transform user engagement, and boost productivity and cost savings for Gilead to focus on the critical work they do around preventing and treating life-threatening illnesses.”

“This agreement allows us to provide end-to-end Cognizant capabilities through our life sciences domain expertise to provide value acceleration to Gilead,” said Mohammad Haque, SVP, Global Large Deals Lead and Business Unit Head, Life Sciences, Cognizant. “Utilizing Cognizant’s premier managed services frameworks and tools we intend to enhance operational efficiencies with leading-edge automation.”

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life. See how ator @cognizant.

About Gilead

Foster City, California

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in

