Cognito Therapeutics to Present New Biomarker Data for Spectris™ in Alzheimer’s Disease at CTAD 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CTAD2025--Cognito Therapeutics, a clinical-stage medical device company pioneering non-invasive neuroprotection against neurodegenerative diseases, announced today it has been selected to deliver two poster presentations highlighting new cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) proteomic and EEG biomarker data for its investigational therapy Spectris™ in patients with Alzheimer’s disease at the 18th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference, held December 1-4, 2025 in San Diego, CA.

“We’re excited to share new CSF proteomic and EEG findings at CTAD that further validate the biological impact of Spectris™ in Alzheimer’s disease,” said Christian Howell, CEO, Cognito Therapeutics. “Spectris™ continues to show consistent signals of preserved brain structure and function, and we look forward to presenting these important new data at CTAD.”

Details of the Poster Presentations

Abstract Title: CSF Proteomics Reveals Spectris™-Induced Neuritin-1 Upregulation and Modulation of Brain Resilience Pathways

Format: Poster 025

Presenter: Ralph Kern, M.D., MHSc, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Cognito Therapeutics

Session Name: Clinical trials: biomarkers including plasma

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 3, 7:15 AM - 5:30 PM PT

Abstract Title: Spectris™ Treatment May Mitigate the Natural Progression of Resting-State EEG in Alzheimer’s Disease

Session: Oral Communications – Clinical Trials: Biomarkers

Presenters: Chandran Seshagiri, Ph.D, VP, R&D, Cognito Therapeutics

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 3, 7:15 AM - 5:30 PM PT

About Cognito Therapeutics

Cognito Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage medical device company pioneering neuroprotective therapies to address the unmet needs of patients living with CNS disorders. Its lead product, Spectris™ AD, is an at-home therapeutic device that uses non-invasive, sensory-driven neurostimulation to evoke gamma frequency brain activity. The company’s feasibility studies have shown the potential for Spectris AD to preserve cognition, daily function, and slow brain atrophy in patients diagnosed with mild-to-moderate AD. Cognito is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com and follow @cognitotx.

