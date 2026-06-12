Cogent Biosciences Announces Preclinical Data from Novel JAK2 V617F Inhibitor at the 2026 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress

- JAK2 V671F poster presentation showcases potential best-in-class properties, including improved selectivity compared with currently approved JAK inhibitors -

- Selective JAK V617F inhibitor, CGT1145, on track for IND in 2026 -

WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced preclinical data from its novel, potential best-in-class JAK2 V617F mutant-selective inhibitor in a poster presentation at the 2026 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress taking place in Stockholm, Sweden, June 11-14, 2026.

“We’re encouraged by the preclinical data from our next-generation JAK2 program being presented at EHA today,” said Andrew Robbins, Cogent’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This highly selective, potent inhibitor of JAK2 V617F has the potential to address the underlying mutational driver of disease while mitigating off-target hematological effects. We are rapidly advancing this program and remain on track to submit our Investigational New Drug application in 2026.”

JAK2 V617F is the most prevalent molecular abnormality in BCR-ABL-negative myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), occurring in approximately 95% of patients with polycythemia vera and 50% of patients with primary myelofibrosis or essential thrombocythemia. The poster highlights CGT1145, a potent inhibitor of the JAK2 V617F mutation with >100x selectivity over JAK2 WT and the JAK1/3 isoforms, along with high oral bioavailability and low clearance across species. CGT1145 has the potential to eradicate JAK2 V617F myeloproliferative neoplasm propagating cells and induce molecular remission with improved hematologic tolerability.

Cogent’s EHA posters and presentation will be available on the company’s website at: https://www.cogentbio.com/pipeline-publications/#posters-publications

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases targeting mutations in ErbB2, PI3Ka, KRAS and JAK2. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: X and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the best-in-class potential of CGT1145, the company’s JAK2 V617F mutant-selective inhibitor candidate; the potential for CGT1145 to address the underlying mutational driver of disease while mitigating off-target hematological effects; the potential for CGT1145 to eradicate JAK2 V617F myeloproliferative neoplasm propagating cells and induce molecular remission with improved hematologic tolerability; and the company’s plan to submit an IND in 2026 for CGT1145. The use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" and similar words expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results, the rate of enrollment in our clinical trials and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the forecasts or milestones disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cogent's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings Cogent makes with the SEC from time to time . Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither we, nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONTACT: Contact: Christi Waarich Senior Director, Investor Relations christi.waarich@cogentbio.com 617-830-1653