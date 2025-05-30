Cofactor Genomics Presents Breakthrough Work Combining RNA and AI to bring Precision Medicine to Immunotherapy at RNA Society’s 30th Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cofactor Genomics announced the latest validation results for OncoPrism®, Cofactor’s breakthrough RNA-based diagnostic approach at the RNA Society’s 30th Annual Meeting. The talk, presented by Dr. Kevin Flanagan (Cofactor’s VP of Translational Science), “Bringing Precision Medicine to Cancer Immunotherapy with a Robust RNA Diagnostic Platform”, highlighted OncoPrism’s dramatic improvement in the prediction of patient responses to cancer immunotherapies relative to other diagnostics. Using an AI approach and RNA expression data from patient tumors, Cofactor’s OncoPrism platform has demonstrated a 300–400% improvement in predictive performance compared to other clinical tests. Cofactor also presented for the first time the validation results for OncoPrism-NSCLC, with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) representing the single largest patient population eligible for immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) immunotherapy. Validated with patients enrolled across 12 clinical sites, OncoPrism outperformed PD-L1, with higher sensitivity and specificity in NSCLC.

Cofactor’s approach has already proven its clinical value. OncoPrism-HNSCC and OncoPrism-NSCLC are available for clinical use from Cofactor’s CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory. In addition, OncoPrism-HNSCC has secured Medicare reimbursement approval. The robustness of Cofactor’s platform comes from its proprietary Health Expression Models – multidimensional RNA models built with machine learning. These Heath Expression Models decode complex RNA expression patterns to measure the immune status of the tumor microenvironment, delivering high predictive accuracy beyond single-gene tests. This unique approach ensures robust, reproducible results across different patient populations and tumor types.

“OncoPrism is bridging the precision medicine gap by providing clinicians with reliable insights that far surpass the predictive power of conventional biomarkers,” said Dr. Flanagan. “Leveraging RNA’s rich information, we can identify immunotherapy responders with unprecedented accuracy. It’s an honor to present these findings at the RNA Society’s 30th anniversary meeting, which highlights how RNA science is transforming patient care.”

Cofactor’s presentation at the 30th Annual Meeting of the RNA Society of recent clinical cases where OncoPrism is already changing clinical treatment decisions and improving patient outcomes underscores the growing importance of RNA in precision medicine. Celebrating three decades of RNA research, the conference provides a high-profile forum to share Cofactor’s advancements, emphasizing how RNA innovations are driving a new era of personalized cancer immunotherapy. Cofactor’s leadership in RNA diagnostics exemplifies how decades of RNA research are now being translated into tangible clinical benefits – improving the selection of therapies like checkpoint inhibitors and ultimately aiming for better patient outcomes in cancer care.

About Cofactor:

Cofactor Genomics is a commercial stage diagnostics company that bridges the precision medicine gap by decoding RNA to solve the biggest problems in healthcare. It accomplishes this by unlocking RNA’s use as a transformational barometer of health through its PRISM database of patented Health Expression Models (HEMs). HEMs are a departure from common and often uninformative gene mutation panel tests. They represent the latest advancements in machine learning and RNA, transforming billions of biological RNA data points into Cofactor’s high-dimensional RNA models of biology, disease, and therapy response.

Cofactor’s pioneering work in RNA modeling has been published in The Journal of ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, and recognized by Nature Scientific Reports as breakthrough work in cancer. Cofactor is supported and partnered with 38 healthcare systems, representing 20% of US healthcare. Cofactor’s OncoPrism is CAP/CLIA-validated and Medicare-approved. Learn more from www.cofactorgenomics.com and LinkedIn.

