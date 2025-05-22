SUBSCRIBE
Codexis to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 22, 2025 
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, today announced the Company will attend the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held June 3-5, 2025, in New York, New York.

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://ir.codexis.com. A replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact
Carrie McKim
(336) 608-9706
ir@codexis.com


