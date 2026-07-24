Codexis Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock - July 23, 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable manufacturing of complex oligonucleotide therapeutics, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by Codexis. In addition, Codexis intends to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering, on the same terms. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the size or terms of the offering.

Codexis intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes, including research, development and business activities.

Piper Sandler and Cantor are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Craig-Hallum is acting as co-manager.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and was declared effective on May 14, 2024. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that will form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus and the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55401, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or via email at prospectus@psc.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th floor, New York, NY 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis® is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Codexis’ expected use of the proceeds of the public offering. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Codexis’ future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all. Codexis undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Codexis’ business in general, please refer to Codexis’ prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, which include Codexis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026, and Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

Georgia Erbez

(650) 421-8100

ir@codexis.com