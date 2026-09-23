Co-Diagnostics to Participate in Global Health Events During UN General Assembly Week

Events Bring Together Global Health Leaders to Examine Tuberculosis and Preparedness for the Next Respiratory Pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that Seth Egan, Chief Commercialization Officer, will represent the Company at two global health events during the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City:

UNOPS Hosted Partnerships Reception – September 23, 2026: The Company will attend a reception, convened by UN Under-Secretary-General and UNOPS Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva, that brings together UNOPS leadership with executives and board members from across its hosted partnerships, including the Stop TB Partnership.









The Company will attend a reception, convened by UN Under-Secretary-General and UNOPS Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva, that brings together UNOPS leadership with executives and board members from across its hosted partnerships, including the Stop TB Partnership. "TB Today. Disease X Tomorrow. Let's Prepare for the Next Respiratory Pandemic" – September 25, 2026: Co-Dx will participate in this side event of the UN High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response ("PPPR"), convened by Indonesia's Ministry of Health, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, and the Stop TB Partnership. The discussion will examine how lessons from the global tuberculosis response can help strengthen preparedness for future respiratory pandemics.

Co-Dx's participation comes as the Company continues to advance its molecular diagnostics platform across tuberculosis and other respiratory infections. In India, clinical performance studies of the Co-Dx™ PCR MTB test are currently underway through the Company's joint venture, CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. ("CoSara"). In the United States, Co-Dx submitted a 510(k) premarket notification, together with a concurrent CLIA Waiver by Application, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in August 2026 for its Co-Dx™ PCR Flu A/B & RSV upper respiratory multiplex test on the Co-Dx PCR Pro® instrument*.

Earlier this year, the World Health Organization issued its first recommendations supporting near-point-of-care molecular diagnostics and tongue-swab sampling to expand access to tuberculosis testing, approaches that align with the decentralized testing model the Co-Dx PCR platform was developed to support.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home ® , PCR Pro ® , mobile app, and all associated tests) has not been cleared or authorized by the FDA, is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to participate meaningfully in international public health forums, including the UNOPS Hosted Partnerships Reception and the UNHLM on PPPR side event; the Company's or its joint venture's ability to successfully advance and complete clinical performance studies of the Co-Dx™ PCR MTB test and obtain regulatory clearance in India or elsewhere; the Company's ability to obtain FDA clearance of, or a CLIA waiver for, the Co-Dx™ PCR Flu A/B & RSV upper respiratory multiplex test; the Company's ability to develop the Co-Dx PCR platform to support decentralized testing; and the Company's expectations regarding future commercialization of the Co-Dx PCR platform. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks that market demand or public health conditions may change; risks related to the Company's or its joint venture's ability to successfully advance and complete clinical performance studies of the Co-Dx™ PCR MTB test, including whether such studies will support regulatory submissions or commercialization; risks that the FDA may not grant clearance or a CLIA waiver for the Co-Dx™ PCR Flu A/B & RSV test, or may require additional data or a longer review period than anticipated; risks related to the Company's ability to successfully develop and validate the Co-Dx PCR platform for decentralized testing applications; risks related to the Company's or its joint venture's ability to commercialize the platform in strategically important markets, including risks that distribution partners may not successfully market, promote, or sell the Company's products; risks that either event or similar engagements may not result in any commercial, regulatory or other benefit to the Company; risks associated with international operations, including changing regulatory requirements, economic conditions, reimbursement environments, import/export restrictions, and foreign currency fluctuations; risks related to regulatory review by regulatory authorities that would be required to achieve a successful commercial launch; risks related to the performance, reliability, and market acceptance of the Co-Dx PCR platform and other Co-Dx technologies; risks associated with dependence on third parties, suppliers, collaborators, and distribution partners; risks related to competition, technological change, and intellectual property protection; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Co-Diagnostics