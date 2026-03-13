Co-Diagnostics Receives Japanese Patent Covering Co-Dx PCR Platform Technologies

SALT LAKE CITY, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that the Japan Patent Office ("JPO") has granted Japanese Patent No. 7797537, titled "Systems, Methods, and Apparatus for Automated Self-Contained Biological Analysis." The patent further strengthens Co-Dx's intellectual property portfolio and supports the innovativeness of its novel Co-Dx PCR Pro® instrument, test cups, and other aspects of the point-of-care platform*.

Initially registered on December 26, 2025, the patent includes 34 claims and was filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) to allow the Company to pursue coordinated international protection in countries around the world with a single application.

"The Japan Patent Office is considered one of the world's most rigorous and meticulous in its review process," said Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Diagnostics. "We believe that receiving such a comprehensive patent by the JPO illustrates the uniqueness and innovation of the Co-Dx platform, and its potential for transforming how and where infectious diseases are diagnosed. This patent reinforces the global protection of our platform technologies and supports our strategy to expand access to affordable, high-performance point-of-care PCR testing solutions worldwide."

The issuance follows the patent granted by the Australian Patent Office in 2025 and further expands the Company's growing patent portfolio, which is designed to protect the Co-Dx PCR platform and associated technologies in key international markets. By securing intellectual property rights in Japan, Co-Diagnostics strengthens its competitive positioning and enhances its ability to pursue commercial opportunities, partnerships, and regulatory initiatives in the region.

Co-Diagnostics' Co-Dx PCR point-of-care system is designed to deliver gold-standard PCR accuracy in a compact, user-friendly device suitable for decentralized testing environments. The platform leverages the Company's patented Co-Primers® technology and aims to enable rapid, sensitive, and specific molecular diagnostics across a broad range of applications.

The 34 claims in the patent cover the fundamental systems, methods, and apparatus for automated, self-contained biological analysis performed by Co-Dx's PCR platform, and encompasses both the Co-Dx instrument and its proprietary test cups designed for use with the system.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home®, PCR Pro®, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently cleared for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "could," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential applications, capabilities, regulatory status, commercialization prospects, and market opportunities for the Company's Co-Dx PCR platform, including the Co-Dx PCR Pro® instrument and related technologies, as well as the potential impact of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, including recently issued patents. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to regulatory review and approvals, product development and validation, intellectual property protection, market acceptance of new diagnostic technologies, commercialization efforts, competition, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 27, 2025, and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

