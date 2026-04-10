Co-Diagnostics Executives to Participate in European Trade Mission with Utah Governor and WTC Utah

Trade mission itinerary of business, government, and industry briefings across Switzerland and Germany to include site visits to Roche Diagnostics, UBS, Zurich Innovation Park and more

SALT LAKE CITY, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced Company executives will be participating in the latest World Trade Center (WTC) Utah trade mission with Utah Governor Cox and the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity, taking place April 13-22 in locations across Switzerland and Germany.

"Switzerland and Germany are home to many of the world's leading technology, diagnostics, financial and R&D environments," said Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. "We are pleased to be part of this prestigious trade mission and to help further the goals of our community, while strengthening our own international network of strategic partners and advancing important Co-Dx initiatives."

WTC Utah anticipates that the mission will reinforce connections and deepen commercial, diplomatic, and institutional ties in two of Europe's most influential economies. The itinerary is planned to include visits at notable academic and research institutions, as well as networking events and site visits with globally recognized industry leaders like Union Bank of Switzerland ("UBS") and Roche Diagnostics, one of the world's foremost providers of diagnostics systems.

Company executives are expected to largely participate in the Switzerland portion of the trade mission, before traveling to Munich to meet with prospective customers and distributors at the Congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease ("ESCMID Global") 2026 in Munich, Germany.

The WTC trade mission comes as Co-Dx is reinforcing global relationships in preparation for introducing a real-time PCR point-of-care diagnostic platform, currently preparing for a 510(k) submission to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, and follows recent announcements related to the Company's international joint ventures in India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

World Trade Center Utah is the official international business promotion organization for the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity in the State of Utah and conducts important trade missions around the world, connecting Utah business to global resources.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home ® , PCR Pro ® , mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

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SOURCE Co-Diagnostics