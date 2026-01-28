CNS Pharmaceuticals Issues Letter to Shareholders - January 27, 2026

Newly Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer, Rami Levin, Discusses Plans for a New Era at CNS Pharmaceuticals

Strategic Focus, Pipeline Optimization and Formalizing Roadmap for Near and Long-Term Value Creation

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today issued a Letter to Shareholders from its newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, Rami Levin.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I am honored to write to you for the first time in my role as President and Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals. I have stepped into this role with deep respect for the science, the people, and the shareholders who have supported this Company to date. CNS Pharmaceuticals was founded with a vision to address life threatening diseases with a high unmet medical need, and our focus now is to pursue that mission with clarity, discipline, and a strong commitment to execution and value creation for our shareholders.

Strategic Imperative: Evaluation with Purpose

Since joining CNS Pharmaceuticals as President & CEO, I have commenced a comprehensive evaluation of the company. This includes a thorough review of our pipeline, development priorities, operational structure, and capital allocation strategy.

This process is not about narrowing our ambitions. It is about sharpening them with strategic intent to ensure that our Company is positioned to pursue meaningful, high-value therapeutic opportunities where we believe we can deliver real patient impact and robust long-term shareholder returns.

Our evaluation will be guided by three core principles:

Patients First.

Every program we advance must address a serious condition with clear unmet medical need grounded in strong scientific and commercial rationale, a credible path to meaningful clinical benefit, and a realistic opportunity to improve patient outcomes. Pipeline Enrichment and Optimization.

Alongside evaluating opportunities to enhance the pipeline through prioritization and business development opportunities, we are equally focused on optimizing our TPI 287 program. This includes honing the development and regulatory strategies for TPI 287 to ensure they are positioned as efficiently and effectively as possible for clinical advancement and a successful outcome. Disciplined Value Creation.

We recognize the responsibility we have to our shareholders. Capital efficiency, milestone-driven execution, and transparent communication will be central to how we operate and make decisions.

TPI 287: Our Lead Asset and Core Value Driver

At the center of our strategy is TPI 287, our current lead asset and most significant potential value driver. TPI 287 has demonstrated meaningful data and promise in difficult-to-treat CNS and neuro-oncology indications, and we believe its potential has not yet been fully realized. Our focus now is on formalizing a development and regulatory pathway designed to create shareholder value by maximizing the probability of success while minimizing unnecessary risk.

This includes:

Refining clinical development plans with clear decision points

Aligning with regulatory authorities

Prioritizing indications and trial designs that offer the most efficient path to value

Applying a disciplined, data-driven approach to capital allocation

Raising capital towards data and pipeline milestone achievements

Our goal is to make smart progress that builds credibility, optionality, and shareholder confidence.

Strengthening the Roadmap

Our task is to sharpen execution by aligning our capital and human resources, initially around TPI 287. At the same time, we will continue to evaluate opportunities to broaden and strengthen the pipeline in high-value indications where CNS Pharmaceuticals can build a differentiated and durable position. The potential expansion of our pipeline will be deliberate and strategy led. New programs and assets will be evaluated and selected based on their alignment with the Company's long-term strategic direction and how we intend to build and position the Company.

Looking Ahead

I firmly believe that with focus and a disciplined strategy, we can unlock our full potential and create meaningful value for patients and shareholders alike. As we move forward, our priority is to transform how CNS Pharmaceuticals operates by sharpening our focus, strengthening execution and ensuring that every decision we make is aligned with creating long-term value for our shareholders. In the near term, you can expect clear, consistent communication as we outline our strategy and demonstrate progress. We are committed to growing CNS Pharmaceuticals into a company defined by transparency, momentum and opportunity, and we believe the actions we are taking today position us well for the next phase of value creation.

Thank you for your continued support and confidence. I look forward to keeping you informed as we progress through this evaluation process and work together to build the next chapter of CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Sincerely,

Rami Levin

President and Chief Executive Officer

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system.

The Company's drug candidate TPI 287 is an abeotaxane, which stabilizes microtubules and inhibits cell division, causing apoptosis and cell death. The initial clinical efficacy data suggest TPI 287 has the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and treat CNS tumors. TPI 287 also has been tested in over 350 patients in clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of a range of diseases or conditions, including recurrent glioblastoma, recurrent neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, advanced malignancies, advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, metastatic melanoma, and breast cancer metastatic to the brain. To date TPI 287 appears to have both an excellent safety profile and high tolerability among patients.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X and LinkedIn.

