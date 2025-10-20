Climb Bio to Present Data at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025

Preclinical data for CLYM116, anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody, highlight favorable pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile, supporting development for IgA nephropathy (IgAN)

Long-term follow-up clinical data for budoprutug, anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody, support potential for therapeutic benefit in primary membranous nephropathy (pMN)

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced the upcoming presentation of CLYM116 preclinical data and published budoprutug pMN Phase 1b long-term outcome data at the 2025 American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week, which will be held in Houston, TX November 6-9, 2025.

Climb Bio will present additional preclinical data characterizing CLYM116, a novel ‘sweeper’ anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody, which is being developed to treat IgAN. In preclinical models, CLYM116 promoted APRIL degradation and demonstrated enhanced antibody recycling, leading to deep and durable reduction of IgA. On September 29, 2025, Climb Bio held an R&D Spotlight Webcast focused on CLYM116 to review initial preclinical data and the development opportunity in IgAN.

The company also published an abstract providing new clinical data from its budoprutug program, a novel anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody in development for B-cell mediated diseases. Long-term follow-up clinical data from the previously conducted Phase 1b trial (NCT04652570) in pMN demonstrated long-term control of proteinuria for up to three years after initial dosing in four patients who received up to four doses of budoprutug. Additionally, in three of these patients, no further immunosuppressive treatment was required. In the study, no clinically significant treatment-related adverse events were observed. These results, along with other available data, support further investigation of budoprutug as a potential disease-modifying therapy for pMN and other B-cell-mediated diseases.

The abstracts are now available on the ASN Kidney Week conference website.

Presentation Details

Title: Development and Characterization of CLYM116, a Novel Fc-Engineered Anti-APRIL Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) with pH-Dependent Binding for IgAN

Poster Number: SA-PO0253

Session: Pharmacology PO2000

Date / Time: November 8, 2025, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Published Abstract

Title: Long-Term Remission of Proteinuria in Primary Membranous Nephropathy After Four Doses of Budoprutug, a Novel Anti-CD19 Monoclonal Antibody

Abstract Number: 4350370

About Budoprutug

Budoprutug is a clinical-stage, anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody being developed by Climb Bio to address a broad range of B-cell mediated, immune-driven diseases. Designed with enhanced effector function and low picomolar affinity, budoprutug targets and depletes CD19-expressing B cells, including plasmablasts that are key sources of pathogenic autoantibodies. Climb Bio is evaluating budoprutug in multiple clinical trials across three lead indications—primary membranous nephropathy (pMN), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)—which represent distinct mechanistic subtypes of immune-mediated disease. Early clinical data suggest budoprutug may offer durable B-cell depletion, rapid reductions in autoantibodies, and clinical remission in pMN. A subcutaneous formulation is also in development to enable broader patient access and potential home-based dosing. Budoprutug has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of pMN.

About CLYM116

CLYM116 is a preclinical-stage monoclonal antibody targeting APRIL (A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand), a key driver of pathogenic B-cell activity in autoimmune diseases. CLYM116 employs a novel pH-dependent bind-and-release mechanism to potently block APRIL signaling, promote lysosomal degradation of APRIL, and recycle the antibody to extend its half-life. This differentiated design offers the potential for rapid, deep, and durable inhibition of APRIL with a favorable safety profile and less frequent dosing. CLYM116 is being advanced for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and may also have broader utility across other B-cell mediated diseases where APRIL plays a critical role.

