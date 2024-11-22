City of Hope Reveals New Data on Cancer Immunotherapies, Microbiome and Other Innovative Topics at 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope®, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and ranked among the nation’s top 5 cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report, announced today that its doctors and scientists will take part in 100 oral and poster presentations, scientific symposia/workshops, education programs and other events at ASH annual meeting from Dec. 7 to 10 in San Diego.





City of Hope in ASH Press Program

Two City of Hope researchers will present at ASH press briefings, and one of its leaders is a senior author on an abstract that will be discussed in the press program as well.

Title: Increased Fiber Intake Results in Better Overall Survival and Lower GI-aGVHD in Allo-HCT Recipients and Pre-Clinical Gvhd Models

Oral Abstract Number: 259

Press Briefing Date/Time and Embargo Lift Time: Saturday, Dec. 7, 7:15 a.m. PST

Presenter: Jenny Paredes, Ph.D., City of Hope staff scientist, who will also receive an ASH Outstanding Abstract Achievement Award for this research

Title: A High-Fiber Dietary Intervention (NUTRIVENTION) in Precursor Plasma Cell Disorders Improves Biomarkers of Disease and May Delay Progression to Myeloma

Oral Abstract Number: 671

Press Briefing Date/Time and Embargo Lift Time: Saturday, Dec. 7, 7:15 a.m. PST

City of Hope Senior Author: Marcel van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., president, City of Hope Los Angeles/City of Hope National Medical Center and Deana and Steve Campbell Chief Physician Executive Distinguished Chair in Honor of Alexandra Levine, M.D.

Title: Epcoritamab Monotherapy in Patients (Pts) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): Results from CLL Expansion and Optimization Cohorts of Epcore CLL-1

Oral Abstract Number: 883

Press Briefing Date/Time and Embargo Lift Time: Sunday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. PST

Presenter: Alexey Danilov, M.D., Ph.D., City of Hope Marianne and Gerhard Pinkus Professor in Early Clinical Therapeutics, and associate director, Toni Stephenson Lymphoma Center

City of Hope ASH Oral Presentations

In addition, City of Hope doctors will present 22 oral abstracts with the following highlights:

Title: 980 Results From the First Phase 1 Clinical Study of DR-01, a Non-Fucosylated Anti-CD94 Targeting Antibody in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Cytotoxic Lymphomas: Dose Escalation and Optimization

Session Date and Time: Monday, Dec. 9, 4:45 p.m. PST

Presenter: Jasmine Zain, M.D., City of Hope professor, Division of Lymphoma, and director, T Cell Lymphoma Program

Title: 468 Randomized Phase 2 Trial of the Anti-PD-L1 Monoclonal Antibody Durvalumab Plus Lenalidomide Versus Single-Agent Durvalumab in Patients With Refractory/Advanced Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma

Session Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 8, 10:45 a.m. PST

Presenter: Christiane Querfeld, M.D., Ph.D., City of Hope professor, Division of Dermatology, and director, Cutaneous Lymphoma Program

Title: 211 Updated Results and Longer Follow-Up From the AUGMENT-101 Phase 2 Study of Revumenib in All Patients With Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) KMT2Ar Acute Leukemia

Session Date and Time: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2 p.m. PST

Presenter: Ibrahim Aldoss, M.D., City of Hope associate professor, Division of Leukemia, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Title: 524 Real-World Outcomes of CD19CAR T Cell Therapy in Adult Patients With Relapsed Refractory Transformed Indolent Lymphoma

Session Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 8, 9:45 a.m.

Presenter: Swetha Kambhampati Thiruvengadam, M.D., City of Hope assistant professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Title: 210 Disrupting Mitochondrial Dynamics and Metabolism in Leukemic Stem Cells through Mitochondrial PCNA Inhibition: The Role of AOH1996

Session Date and Time: Saturday, Dec. 7, 3:15 p.m. PST

Presenter: Hyunjun Kang, Ph.D., City of Hope staff scientist, Department of Hematologic Malignancies Translational Science

Title: 1043 Final Analysis of Phase 2a Study of Adding Itacitinib to Tacrolimus/Sirolimus Gvhd Prophylaxis After Fludarabine/Melphalan-Based Conditioning Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation for Acute Leukemias, Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), or Myelofibrosis (MF)

Session Date and Time: Monday, Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m. PST

Presenter: Haris Ali, M.D., City of Hope associate professor, Division of Leukemia, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, and section leader, Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Program

Title: 966 CD19-CAR T Cells As Definitive Consolidation for Older Adults With B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in First Complete Remission: A Pilot Study

Session Date and Time: Monday, Dec. 9, 5:45 p.m. PST

Presenter: Ibrahim Aldoss, M.D., City of Hope associate professor, Division of Leukemia, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Title: 685 The Composite Health Risk Assessment Model (CHARM) Predicts Risks of Toxicities, Functional and Cognitive Decline Among Survivors of Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (allo-HCT): A Prospective BMT-CTN Study 1704

Session Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 8, 4:30 p.m. PST

Senior Author: Andrew Artz, M.D., M.S., City of Hope professor, Division of Leukemia, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, and director, Aging and Blood Cancers Program

City of Hope doctors will also lead in the following ASH events:

About City of Hope

City of Hope’s mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S., and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked top 5 in the nation for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope’s uniquely integrated model spans cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and a broad philanthropy program that powers its work. City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope’s affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope™. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contacts



Letisia Marquez

626-476-7593

lemarquez@coh.org