Cidara Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Clinical Phase 2 Data on CD388 at ID Week 2025

October 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company applying its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) therapeutics, today announced it will be presenting late-breaking Phase 2 clinical data on its antiviral influenza candidate, CD388, during ID Week 2025, taking place October 19-22, 2025, in Atlanta, GA.

Presentation details are summarized below:

Presentation Title: A Randomized, Placebo-controlled Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of CD388, a Novel Drug-Fc-Conjugate, for Prevention of Illness due to Influenza A and B in Healthy Unvaccinated Participants
Presenter: James Alexander MD, MPH, FIDSA
Session: Extra, Extra! New Info on Treating and Preventing RSV and Influenza
Session Location: B401-B402
Session Date and Time: Monday, October 20, 2025, 3:15 PM - 4:30 PM ET

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel DFCs comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment. Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA. Cidara announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in June 2025 and initiated its Phase 3 ANCHOR trial in September 2025. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michael Fitzhugh
LifeSci Communications
(628) 234-3889
mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com


