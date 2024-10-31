SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming November Investor Conferences

October 31, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following November investor conferences.

Details are as follows:

Event: Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
Time: 1:30 PM ET
Format: Fire side chat
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/guggen/cdtx/1949799

A replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.cidara.com. The replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 19 – Thursday, November 21, 2024

Cidara will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during these events. Investors interested in meeting with Cidara at the conferences should contact the appropriate conference directly.

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment (Fc). Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Company announced initiation of a Phase 2b trial in September 2024. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received IND clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michael Fitzhugh
LifeSci Communications
mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com

California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Turnstone Biologics to Lay Off 60% of Workforce, Overhaul C-Suite
October 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Artificial intelligence
Lilly, Insitro Ink Unique AI Deal, Eye Novel Treatments for Metabolic Diseases
October 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac