Chromatin Bioscience’s synthetic promoter supports EsoBiotec’s ESO-T01 CAR-T therapy as it enters the clinic

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromatin Bioscience is pleased to announce its ongoing collaboration with EsoBiotec, which has successfully advanced its ESO-T01 in vivo CAR-T candidate into clinical trials. ESO-T01 is the first in vivo B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) CAR-T candidate to reach the clinical stage and utilises a synthetic promoter designed using Chromatin Bio’s proprietary promoter design platform, chromatinLENS, exclusively for EsoBiotec as part of its innovative approach to immunotherapy.

EsoBiotec’s ESO-T01, developed using its ENaBL platform, is a T cell targeted lentiviral vector expressing a BCMA-targeted CAR construct for the treatment of multiple myeloma. This construct is regulated by a Treg-specific synthetic promoter developed in collaboration with Chromatin Bioscience. Early studies demonstrated highly effective in vivo transduction, with the BCMA CAR transgene expressed specifically in T cells, leading to the generation of a large population of circulating BCMA CAR-T cells that persisted throughout the study. These results highlight the long-term durability and efficacy of the engineered T cells, marking an important milestone for the therapeutic.

“ESO-T01 is the first in vivo BCMA CAR-T candidate to advance to the clinical stage, showcasing the capabilities of our ENaBL platform technology that reprograms immune cells within the body to combat cancer,” stated EsoBiotec CEO Jean-Pierre Latere, Ph.D. “While various treatments exist for multiple myeloma, including ex vivo CAR-T options, many come with severe side effects and are limited by manufacturing capacity, logistical challenges, and high costs. We are excited to collaborate with Chromatin Bioscience to integrate this innovative synthetic promoter, aiming to enhance the safety and efficacy profile of ESO-T01.”

Chromatin Bioscience’s chromatinLENS platform allows for the identification of highly specific, cell-type selective gene regulatory elements from the dark genome, offering significant advantages in minimising off-target effects while ensuring robust and durable therapeutic efficacy. These promoters are critical in ensuring the success of advanced therapies like ESO-T01, where targeted expression in T cells is paramount for the safety and efficacy of the treatment.

“EsoBiotec’s progress to the clinic is an exciting development in the field of gene therapy,” said Michael Roberts, CEO and Founder of Chromatin Bioscience. “Our synthetic promoters are designed to provide precision and durability in gene expression, and we are pleased that they are playing a role in ensuring the success of ESO-T01. This collaboration represents the power of combining cutting-edge gene therapy with targeted gene expression technologies to offer new treatment options for patients.”

About Chromatin Bioscience

Chromatin Bioscience is a biotechnology company focused on the design and development of synthetic promoters for gene and cell therapies and bioprocessing. Our innovative platform enables precise, cell-type selective, and durable gene expression, which is key to advancing the next generation of gene therapies. Chromatin’s synthetic promoters have been integral in the development of therapies for a range of diseases, enhancing both safety and efficacy.

For more information about Chromatin Bioscience, please visit www.chromatinbio.com

About EsoBiotec

is a privately held biotechnology company that specializes in the in

engineering of

and other immune cells to develop cost-effective, off-the-shelf therapeutics. Therapeutics are developed using the company’s Engineered

(

) platform to deliver state-of-the-art cell therapies and maximize accessibility to life changing cancer care. An Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trial is underway evaluating ESO-T01,

candidate, for the treatment of multiple

.

pipeline features two first-in-class, combination candidates—ESO-TX101 and ESO-TX102—designed to build on the simultaneous engineering of T cells and

to remodel the tumor micro environment as treatments for solid tumors.

EsoBiotecvivoT-cellsNanoBody LentiviralENaBLEsoBiotec’s BCMA CAR-TmyelomaEsoBiotec’smonocytes

About ESO-T01

ESO-T01 is a third-generation replication-deficient self-inactivating

vector expressing a

CAR construct under a T cell-specific synthetic promoter. It is immune shielded and resistant to

. ESO-T01 is an “off-the-shelf” single dose treatment, directly administered systemically without the need for

.

lentiviralBCMA-targetedphagocytosislymphodepletion

