Chromatin Bioscience Joins JLABS EMEA

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromatin Bioscience, a leading innovator in the design of synthetic promoters and gene control systems for cell and gene therapies, is excited to announce that it has joined Johnson & Johnson’s global incubator network, JLABS EMEA as a virtual company. JLABS is the largest global network of open innovation ecosystems, enabling and empowering emerging companies with the knowledge, experience, partnerships, and venture connections across a broad healthcare spectrum including pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. The JLABS membership will enable Chromatin Bioscience to further accelerate its mission to enhance cell and gene therapies by enabling more precise control of therapeutic gene expression.

“We are thrilled to join the JLABS network, which offers an exceptional environment for fostering innovation and collaboration,” said Michael Roberts, CEO of Chromatin Bioscience. “This strategic membership will support our ongoing efforts to develop advanced synthetic promoter technologies that enhance the precision, safety, and efficacy of gene therapies. We look forward to leveraging JLABS’ resources to accelerate our growth and drive impactful progress in this field.”

Chromatin Bioscience’s proprietary chromatinLENS platform enables the identification of cell-selective regulatory elements from the dark genome and the design of customised synthetic promoters for targeted gene regulation. With the support of JLABS, Chromatin Bioscience is well-positioned to advance the development of its platform and continue driving impactful innovations in cell and gene therapy.

Chromatin Bioscience is a biotechnology company focused on the design and development of synthetic promoters for gene and cell therapies and bioprocessing. Our innovative platform enables precise, cell-type selective, and durable gene expression, which is key to advancing the next generation of gene therapies. Chromatin’s synthetic promoters have been integral in the development of therapies for a range of diseases, enhancing both safety and efficacy.

