Chemomab Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adi Mor will deliver a corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference. Dr. Mor’s prerecorded presentation will be webcast and will be available starting on September 5, 2025 at 7:00 am ET. The link to access the webcast is included below and is also available at the Events section of the Chemomab website. Chemomab management will also be hosting 1x1 investor meetings during the conference on September 8 and September 9, 2025.

Chemomab Presentation at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 5, 2025 Time: Available starting at 7:00 am ET for 90 days Venue: Virtual Format: Prerecorded webcast presentation Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/ac2a207f-54a8-4812-9d90-025b238d0eba

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed nebokitug (CM-101), a first-in-class dual activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 and has demonstrated disease-modifying potential. In clinical and preclinical studies, nebokitug has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from five clinical trials of nebokitug. Based on positive data from its Phase 2 SPRING trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), the company is preparing for potential initiation of a nebokitug Phase 3 trial in patients with PSC. The design of Phase 3 calls for a single pivotal trial based on a clinical event primary endpoint that provides a clear and streamlined pathway to potential full regulatory approval. Nebokitug has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug and FDA Fast Track designations for the treatment of PSC. Chemomab’s nebokitug program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis has an open U.S. IND. For more information, visit: chemomab.com.

