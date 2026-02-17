Chemomab Therapeutics to Participate in Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that CEO Dr. Adi Mor and other members of its senior management team will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the virtual Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 26, 2026. The corporate presentation will be webcast live and will be available at the investor relations section of the Chemomab website for 90 days.

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference Date: February 26, 2026 Time: 8:00 am ET Venue: Virtual Format: Webcast presentation Webcast Link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/CTtthLh2Bi2D9aYoKpvtEv/L6ucs8kK8ypQvdjEBzP3QH Information: opcoconferences@opco.com

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. .

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed nebokitug, a first-in-class dual activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 and has demonstrated disease-modifying potential. In clinical and preclinical studies, nebokitug has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from five clinical trials of nebokitug. Based on positive data from its Phase 2 SPRING trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), Chemomab and the FDA have aligned on the design of a nebokitug Phase 3 registration trial in patients with PSC. Nebokitug has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug and FDA Fast Track designations for the treatment of PSC. Chemomab’s nebokitug program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug designations and has an open U.S. IND. For more information, visit: chemomab.com.

Contacts:

Media and Investors:

Barbara Lindheim

Consulting Vice President, Investor & Public Relations, Strategic Communications

Phone: +1 917-355-9234

barbara.lindheim@chemomab.com

IR@chemomab.com