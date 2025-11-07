Chemomab Announces Multiple Presentations at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2025 Featuring Clinical Data from the Nebokitug Phase 2 Trial in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

— Phase 2 SPRING Trial Open Label Extension Showed Favorable Safety and Consistent Improvements in Key Biomarkers in PSC Patients Treated with Nebokitug for Up to 48 Weeks—

—New Clinical Data Provides Insights on Nebokitug’s Direct Macrophage-Mediated Mechanisms that Are Key to PSC Disease Progression—

—All Three Presentations Have Been Designated as Posters of Distinction—

TEL AVIV, Israel and WASHINGTON, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that abstracts that highlight new clinical data from the nebokitug Phase 2 SPRING trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) will be presented on November 10, 2025, at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2025. Data presented from the SPRING trial open label extension (OLE) demonstrate continued and consistent effects of nebokitug on key inflammatory and fibrotic biomarkers, further reinforcing its disease-modifying potential in PSC. Two posters will present new clinical data that provides additional insights into the macrophage-related mechanism of action of nebokitug, a first-in-class antibody that inhibits the soluble protein CCL24, a key driver of disease processes in fibro-inflammatory diseases such as PSC. These results show that nebokitug may halt or slow disease progression and improve clinical outcomes — the primary objectives of the upcoming Phase 3 study.

“We welcome the opportunity to present the OLE results from the nebokitug PSC Phase 2 SPRING trial at this key scientific meeting for liver diseases,” said Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Chemomab. “They confirm that the positive data reported from the 15-week double-blind portion of the trial were durable for up to 48 weeks of treatment, showing that nebokitug continued to be well-tolerated, with broad and substantial improvements in the key biomarkers that are known to predict disease progression in PSC, including ELF score and liver stiffness. The new data we are presenting at this meeting provide important insights into the mechanisms by which nebokitug exerts its dual action anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in PSC, showing that it interferes with disease progression via specific alterations in macrophage-associated proteins that are associated with disease progression and clinical outcomes in this devastating disease with no approved therapies.”

Poster #4396 - Safety and activity of nebokitug over 48 weeks in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis: Open-Label Extension results from the SPRING study

Authors: Bowlus CL, Barclay ST, Joshi D, Londoño MC, Mantry P, Safadi R, Aricha R, Cirillo C, Frankel M, Lawler J, Vaknin I, Mor A, Thorburn D, on behalf of the SPRING study investigators

Session: Human Cholestatic and Autoimmune Liver Diseases

Date & Time: November 10, 2025 (8:00 am - 5:00 pm; presentation 1:00 – 2:00 pm)

Fifty of the 54 eligible patients with PSC who completed the 15-week double blind portion of the SPRING trial elected to participate in the open label extension and received up to 33 additional weeks of treatment with nebokitug. Nebokitug appeared safe and well tolerated and its anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects were durable for up to 48 weeks of treatment, with sustained or continued improvements in inflammatory and fibrosis biomarkers, especially in patients with moderate/advanced disease receiving nebokitug 20mg/kg. The authors conclude that these results support the evaluation of nebokitug 20mg/kg in a Phase 3 trial in patients with PSC.

Poster #4400 - Nebokitug targets macrophage-mediated mechanisms in primary sclerosing cholangitis with potential impact on disease progression

Authors: Aricha R, Snir T, Lawler J, Vaknin I, Greenberg R, Mor A

Session: Human Cholestatic and Autoimmune Liver Diseases

Date & Time: November 10, 2025 (8:00 am - 5:00 pm; presentation 1:00 – 2:00 pm)

A key element of PSC pathogenesis is sustained innate immune activation, prominently involving hepatic macrophages. Elevated levels of macrophage-associated proteins have been observed in patients with PSC and correlate with poor clinical outcomes. Macrophage stimulating 1 (MST1), a driver of anti-inflammatory macrophage polarization, is functionally impaired by a genetic variant that is linked to PSC. This study evaluated nebokitug’s effect on macrophage-driven activity in patients with PSC by assessing changes in key macrophage related biomarkers that are known to be clinically meaningful through their association with clinical outcomes. Nebokitug treatment led to dose-dependent reductions in serum macrophage-related proteins as compared to placebo treated patients, predominantly in patients with moderate/advanced disease. In addition, MST1 expression increased dose-dependently in treated patients. The analysis also showed that the changes seen in these biomarkers following treatment with nebokitug were associated with improvements in ELF score and liver stiffness measurements. The authors conclude that these data suggest a potential role for nebokitug in modifying disease biology and support continued clinical evaluation.

Poster #4401 - Targeting CCL24 restores MST1 expression: A mechanistic insight from the SPRING trial

Authors: Aricha R, Snir T, Lawler J, Vaknin I, Greenberg R, Mor A

Session: Human Cholestatic and Autoimmune Liver Diseases

Date & Time: November 10, 2025 (8:00 am - 5:00 pm; presentation 1:00 – 2:00 pm)

Macrophage stimulating protein 1 (MST1), acts as a negative regulator of macrophage-associated inflammation. In patients with PSC, MST1 function is impaired due to a disease-associated genetic variant, and its expression in the liver is significantly lower compared to healthy individuals. Nebokitug, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the pro-inflammatory and pro-fibrotic soluble protein CCL24, has shown promising modulation of inflammation and fibrosis-related markers in the Phase 2 SPRING trial. This study evaluated the association between CCL24 blockade and MST1 as a disease-relevant pharmacodynamic marker. In the SPRING study, nebokitug induced a dose-dependent increase in MST1, with no change in the placebo group. Notably, increases in MST1 were associated with a greater reduction in liver stiffness measurements. A significant correlation was also observed between changes in MST1 and CCL24, supporting MST1 as a downstream marker of CCL24 blockade. The authors conclude that these results suggest that MST1 may serve as a biomarker of nebokitug activity and further support its anti-inflammatory mechanism of action.

Copies of Chemomab’s presentations at The Liver Meeting® 2025 will be available at chemomab.com/r-d/.

