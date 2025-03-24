Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Advances Minimally Invasive Surgery with Robotic Technology

Achieves International Recognition with HIMSS Award for Excellence in Smart Healthcare

TAOYUAN, March 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for surgical precision and faster patient recovery continues to grow, smart healthcare has achieved another major breakthrough. Since 2006, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital has pioneered the use of the Da Vinci Robotic Surgical Systems. By the end of 2024, the hospital had performed over 12,000 robotic surgeries, accounting for one-sixth of Taiwan’s robotic procedures and cementing its leadership in the field. With its technical expertise and clinical achievements, Chang Gung is steering Taiwan into a new era of minimally invasive surgery worldwide with its robust healthcare system.

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Receives HIMSS Recognition for Pioneering Excellence in Smart Healthcare

Chang Gung’ s healthcare system has once again captured international attention for its advancements in smart healthcare. At the recent HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) conference held in Las Vegas, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou became the first medical institution in Taiwan to achieve a perfect score in the HIMSS Digital Health Indicator (DHI). The assessment, which measures the digital maturity of healthcare institutions, evaluates “Interoperability”, “Person-Centered Healthcare”, “Predictive Analytics”, and “Governance and Workforce”. The accolade highlights Chang Gung’s effective integration of smart surgery, data management, and medical AI technologies.

New Advances in Single-Port Surgery: Opening New Frontiers in the Treatment of Five Major Cancer Types

In 2022, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital became the first medical institution in Taiwan to pass U.S. expert review and obtain approval from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA), enabling the launch of clinical trials for Single-Port Da Vinci Robotic Surgery. This cutting-edge technology focuses on innovative treatments for five major cancer types: breast, prostate, rectal and lung, as well as for thoracic mediastinal tumors. By utilizing only a single incision and combining 3D high-resolution imaging with remote control, the technology aims to minimize trauma, enhance precision, and accelerate recovery.

Outstanding Cross-Departmental Collaboration: Delivering Comprehensive Patient Care

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital exemplifies the strengths of a leading medical center through its integrated cross-departmental efforts. For instance, the plastic surgery and breast surgery departments have joined forces to advance breast and nerve reconstruction for breast cancer patients. Additionally, the thoracic surgery and plastic surgery teams have jointly completed sympathetic nerve reconstruction (SNR) surgeries, effectively treating hyperhidrosis. These interdisciplinary collaborations provide patients with holistic treatment options and highlight the potential of smart healthcare in various applications.

Establishing Asia’s Premier Robotic Surgery Training Hub

In 2020, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital signed a memorandum of understanding with Intuitive Surgical Inc., the developer of the Da Vinci Surgical System. In 2023, the hospital and the medical equipment maker joined forces to establish the Da Vinci Surgery Training Center at the Chang Gung Surgical Training Academy And Research Center (STARC). To date, the center has hosted 43 advanced training sessions, attracting medical professionals from around the world to observe and learn. The initiative is gradually developing into a hub for robotic surgery education in the Asia-Pacific region.

Future Vision: Using AI Analysis Systems to Create a New Era of Digital Surgery

Looking ahead, the Chang Gung medical team plans to deploy digital surgery analysis systems developed by global leaders in robotic surgery. Utilizing big data and AI for clinical decision support, combined with cutting-edge medical devices, the hospital is enhancing the efficacy of smart surgery. The approach aims to improve medical outcomes and patient recovery, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to patient-centered care.

