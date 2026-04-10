Champions Oncology to Present New Data on Predicting Response and Resistance at AACR 2026

Eight studies demonstrate how clinically relevant models and integrated data can reduce translational risk and guide development decisions

Champions Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq:CSBR), a global leader in clinically relevant oncology research models and translational solutions, today announced it will present new data across eight poster presentations at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 17-22, 2026, in San Diego, California.

The presentations will highlight research across key areas of oncology drug development, including KRAS-mutant tumors, ovarian cancer, glioblastoma, radiopharmaceuticals, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and CAR-T therapies. Together, the data underscore Champions Oncology's focus on helping biopharma partners better understand therapeutic response and resistance, identify actionable biomarkers, and make more informed development decisions earlier in the pipeline.

Using clinically relevant, patient-derived models together with integrated molecular, functional, and phenotypic data, the studies demonstrate how translationally relevant preclinical approaches can improve prediction, reduce development risk, and strengthen the connection between tumor biology and clinical strategy.

"At AACR 2026, we are presenting data that directly address one of the biggest challenges in oncology R&D, making better decisions earlier," said Rob Brainin, Chief Executive Officer of Champions Oncology. "By combining clinically relevant models with deep molecular and functional data, we can help our partners understand response, anticipate resistance, and move forward with greater confidence."

Champions Oncology scientists will be available throughout AACR 2026 to discuss study design, analytical approaches, and collaboration opportunities.

For more information on Champions Oncology's presence at AACR 2026, including poster details and meeting opportunities, visit: https://www.championsoncology.com/meet-us-at-aacr-2026

Contact Information

Gavin Cooper

Vice President, Global Marketing

(518) 488-9062

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.

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