CG Oncology’s Presence at American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting Underscores its Strong Commitment to NMIBC

-First results from CORE-008 Cohort CX Phase 2 Trial evaluating intravesical combination therapy in High-Risk BCG-Exposed and BCG-Unresponsive patients to be presented-

-Visit CG Oncology at booth #3051-

DALLAS, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON) today announced its participation in the American Urological Association (AUA) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place May 15–18, 2026, in Washington, D.C. CG Oncology will present first results from CORE-008 Cohort CX Phase 2 Trial evaluating intravesical combination therapy in High-Risk BCG-Exposed and BCG-Unresponsive patients and will be exhibiting at booth #3051. The AUA Annual Meeting is the largest global gathering of urologists and urologic professionals, showcasing the latest advances in urologic medicine, clinical research and patient care.

First Results from CORE-008 Cohort CX

Title: Phase 2 Study of Intravesical Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec with Gemcitabine in Patients with High-Risk BCG-Exposed or BCG-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Additionally, the grant recipients of the annual CG-SUO-CTC NMIBC Research Fellowship will present their research at the SUO 2026 Annual Meeting at the AUA. This Fellowship is designed to support the development of outstanding clinical cancer research investigators who have demonstrated a commitment to improving the understanding and treatment of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC). Details of the presentations are below:

Grant Recipient Taylor A. Goodstein, MD Presents: Spatial Transcriptomic Profiling of the Tumor Microenvironment in BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC Patients Treated with Novel Intravesical Gene Therapies

May 16, 4:45 PM-4:50 PM ET

Grant Recipient Saum B. Ghodoussipour, MD Presents : Dynamic intra-tumor heterogeneity in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

May 16, 4:50 PM-4:55 PM ET

Attendees of AUA 2026 are encouraged to visit CG Oncology at booth #3051 to learn more about the company’s clinical development program and its commitment to advancing innovative therapies for patients with bladder cancer.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

Contacts

Media

Sarah Connors

Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology

sarah.connors@cgoncology.com

Investor Relations

Megan Knight

Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology

megan.knight@cgoncology.com

