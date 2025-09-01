SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CG Oncology’s Executive Leadership to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

September 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced that Arthur Kuan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Ambaw Bellete, President & Chief Operating Officer, are scheduled to participate in fireside chat presentations at the following investor conferences:

  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – presenting Friday, September 5, 2025, at 10:20am ET in New York, NY
  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference – presenting Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 7:45am ET in New York, NY

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.cgoncology.com. The webcast replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for approximately 90 days.

About CG Oncology
CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

Contacts:
Media
Sarah Connors
Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology
sarah.connors@cgoncology.com

Investor Relations
Megan Knight
Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology
megan.knight@cgoncology.com


Southern California Events
