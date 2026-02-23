SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CG Oncology to Present at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

February 23, 2026 | 
IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON) today announced that Arthur Kuan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Ambaw Bellete, President & Chief Operating Officer, will present at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 3:10 pm ET. The conference is taking place at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.cgoncology.com. The webcast replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for approximately 90 days.

About CG Oncology
CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com

Contacts
Media
Sarah Connors
Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology
sarah.connors@cgoncology.com 

Investor Relations
Megan Knight
Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology
megan.knight@cgoncology.com 


