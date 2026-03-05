SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CervoMed to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

March 5, 2026 | 
BOSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders, today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of March:

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings
Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

38th Annual ROTH Conference
Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Investor Meetings
Presentation Date: Monday, March 23, 2026
Presentation Time: 12:00 – 12:30 PM PT

The webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website https://ir.cervomed.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

About CervoMed
CervoMed is a clinical-stage company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders. Its lead drug candidate, neflamapimod, is an oral small molecule targeting critical disease processes underlying degenerative disorders of the brain by inhibiting a key enzyme involved in neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration. CervoMed’s recently completed Phase 2b RewinD-LB trial evaluated neflamapimod in DLB patients who have a low likelihood of AD co-pathology, and the Company plans to initiate a global, pivotal Phase 3 trial in the same patient population in the second half of 2026, subject to available funding.

Contacts:

Media:
Lisa Guiterman
Biongage Communications
lisa.guiterman@gmail.com
202-330-3431

Investor Relations:
Argot Partners
cervomed@argotpartners.com
212-600-1902 


Massachusetts Events
