Cerus Corporation Announces Abstracts and Industry Workshop on IFC at the 2025 AABB Annual Meeting

CONCORD, Calif. -- Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today that it will host an industry workshop on the benefits of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex, commonly referred to as INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, or IFC, at the 2025 Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB) Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego, California from October 25 through October 28. The AABB Annual Meeting attracts healthcare professionals, scientists, and other experts from around the globe involved in transfusion medicine and biotherapies.

“At this year’s AABB, we are pleased to sponsor an industry workshop focused on INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, which underscores our commitment to advancing transfusion medicine innovations that meaningfully address unmet clinical needs,” said Vivek Jayaraman, Cerus’ chief operating officer. “In addition to the workshop, eighteen Cerus-related abstracts are scheduled for presentation highlighting the broad impact of our technologies on blood safety and availability, as well as the ubiquity of the INTERCEPT products in blood center and hospital operations.”

Cerus Sponsored Industry Workshop at AABB

Monday, October 27, 2025 – 7:00 a.m. PT. Benefits of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex (INTERCEPT® Fibrinogen Complex, IFC): Blood Center & Blood Bank Perspectives

(Speakers: Patricia Kopko, MD, Director of Transfusion Medicine, University of California, San Diego; Austin Dyches, MLS(ASCP)SBB, OneBlood).



A replay of the presentation will be available on Cerus’ products website approximately one week following the event at https://intercept-usa.com/.

Poster Presentations Featured at AABB

Held Sunday, October 26 and Monday, October 27, 2025

Platelets

Comparison of Automated-Whole-Blood-Processing Derived Pathogen-Reduced Platelets With Apheresis Pathogen-Reduced Platelets

T cell Inactivation Efficacy: Comparison of Amotosalen-UVA Pathogen Inactivation and Gamma Irradiation Using a Validated EdU Incorporation Assay to Detect T-Cell Proliferation

In Vitro Function of Platelets in PAS-3 Treated with INT200 Illuminator Following 7 Days of Storage

Emergence of Various Platelet Subpopulations With Specific Hemostatic Properties in Cold-Stored Amotosalen-UVA Pathogen-Reduced Platelet Concentrates

Contribution of Platelets and their Subpopulations to the Mechanics of Clot Formation According to Platelet Concentrate Storage Conditions

The Quality and Functional Properties of Amotosalen-UVA-Treated Buffy-Coat Platelet Concentrates are Better Preserved in PAS-E Additive Solution as Compared to PAS-C for 7-day Storage at +22°C

Amotosalen or Photo-Induced By-Products in Pathogen-Reduced Blood Products do not Induce Non-Specific In-Vitro Activation or Degranulation of Basophil from Healthy Volunteers

Amotosalen/UVA Treatment of Buffy Coat Platelet Concentrates in SSP+ to Inactivate Bacterial Strains of Clinical Importance

A Time/Motion Study to Assess Irradiated and Pathogen Reduced Platelet Component Inventory Management and Workflow at Transfusion Service Sites

Amotosalen and UVA Inactivation of California Encephalitis Virus in Human Apheresis Platelets

Expanding the Donor Pool Through Pathogen Reduction: Feasibility and Potential Impact of Accepting Malaria-Risk Donors

Plasma

Amotosalen/UVA Treatment of Plasma to Inactivate Bacteria, Including Common Environmental Strains using the INTERCEPT Blood System with INT200 Illuminator

Comparison of INT100 and INT200 Illuminator for Preparation of Pathogen Reduced Plasma with Amotosalen and UVA Light

Platelets & Plasma

A Call for Modernization of Biologics Licensing Process for Blood Centers

Safety of Amotosalen/UVA Platelets and Plasma Transfused in Routine Clinical Use: Real World Evidence from 3 European Centers, 2019-25

Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen

Assessing Production Costs for Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex and Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor – A Blood Center Budget Impact Model

Red Blood Cells

Dithiolthreitol Treatment Eliminates Daratumumab Interference For Detection of Antibodies to Amustaline/Glutathione Pathogen-Reduced RBCs

Reduced Hemoglobin Use with Amustaline/Glutathione Pathogen-Reduced Red Cells in a Randomized, Controlled Trial in Complex Cardiac Surgery

The full program of Cerus-related abstracts can be found at the following link: https://intercept-usa.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/2025_AABB_AbstractBook_v2.pdf

Cerus representatives will be in the exhibition area at booth #1713.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. In the U.S., the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex (commonly referred to as INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex), a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the U.S. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

