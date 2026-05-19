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Certara to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 18, 2026

May 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • RBC CM Global Healthcare Conference
    Date and Time: Tuesday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • William Blair’s 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference
    Date: Tuesday, June 2
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
    Date: Wednesday, June 3 at 1:20 p.m. ET

Live webcasts for the RBC and Jefferies conferences will be available on Certara’s investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for at least 90 days thereafter.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,600 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Learn more at certara.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com

Media Contact:
Alyssa Horowitz
certara@pancomm.com


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