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Certara

Certara is dedicated to transforming drug discovery and development for good. We harness the power of biosimulation, advanced analytics, scientific, strategic and regulatory expertise to create a future where treatments reach patients faster and more efficiently.

2951 Centerville Road, suite 100 Wilmington DE 19808 US
Tel: 302-516-1525
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NEWS
Employer Resources
Sanofi, Pfizer and More Use Upskilling to Solve the Life Science Talent Shortage
Sanofi, Certara, Pfizer and Thermo Fisher are facing hiring challenges head-on with a common strategy: upskilling programs. They use these programs to fill open roles while training and retaining existing talent.
July 13, 2022
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7 min read
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Hannah Chudleigh
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Oct. 8
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
October 7, 2021
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11 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Craig Rayner / Certara President, Integrated Drug
Business
Africa is the Next Frontier for Biosimulation, as Certara Trains Up Talent
Biosimulation is integral to drug development today, with fierce competition for expert scientists to run the simulations and interpret the results. Craig Rayner, president of Certara, a biosimulation company, is turning to Africa to unlock an untapped reservoir of talent.
July 22, 2021
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4 min read
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Gail Dutton
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, July 23
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
July 22, 2021
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7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Biopharma Money on the Move: December 9-15
A roundup of life sciences companies raking in the cash.
December 16, 2020
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4 min read
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Kate Goodwin
Deals
IPO Frenzy Continues as 4 More Go Public
Another four companies join the Nasdaq, bringing the life science IPO count to over 70 this year.
December 11, 2020
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2 min read
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Kate Goodwin
Drug Development
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: May 8
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for May 8, 2020.
May 8, 2020
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5 min read
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BioSpace Editorial Staff
Scilligence
Business
Scilligence and Certara Partner to Improve Client’s Data Analysis and Visualization
Scilligence, an innovation leader of unified informatics platform for biologics and small molecules drug R&D, has partnered with Certara to enable advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities.
December 9, 2019
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2 min read
Pharm Country
Certara Scientists to Present Their Latest Modeling and Simulation Advances at 2019 AAPS PharmSci 360
Certara will host two Phoenix WinNonlin™ Lunch and Learns and also lead 18 workshop, presentation and poster sessions on model-informed drug development
November 4, 2019
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4 min read
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JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Veristat to Acquire Certara’s Regulatory and Medical Writing Business
April 22, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Certara to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 11th, 2026
April 10, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Certara Simcyp® Simulator Results Replace Ten Human Trials for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Therapy asciminib
March 3, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Certara to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences
March 1, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Certara Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Provides Full Year 2026 Guidance
February 26, 2026
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26 min read
Press Releases
Certara to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 26th, 2025
January 29, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Certara Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
November 6, 2025
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25 min read
Press Releases
Certara to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences
October 31, 2025
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1 min read
Press Releases
Certara Scientists are Among the Topmost Cited Biopharma Researchers
October 21, 2025
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3 min read
Press Releases
Certara to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6th, 2025
October 10, 2025
 · 
1 min read
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