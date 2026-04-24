Certara
2951 Centerville Road, suite 100 Wilmington DE 19808 US
NEWS
Sanofi, Certara, Pfizer and Thermo Fisher are facing hiring challenges head-on with a common strategy: upskilling programs. They use these programs to fill open roles while training and retaining existing talent.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Biosimulation is integral to drug development today, with fierce competition for expert scientists to run the simulations and interpret the results. Craig Rayner, president of Certara, a biosimulation company, is turning to Africa to unlock an untapped reservoir of talent.
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
A roundup of life sciences companies raking in the cash.
Another four companies join the Nasdaq, bringing the life science IPO count to over 70 this year.
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for May 8, 2020.
Scilligence, an innovation leader of unified informatics platform for biologics and small molecules drug R&D, has partnered with Certara to enable advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities.
Certara Scientists to Present Their Latest Modeling and Simulation Advances at 2019 AAPS PharmSci 360
Certara will host two Phoenix WinNonlin™ Lunch and Learns and also lead 18 workshop, presentation and poster sessions on model-informed drug development
JOBS
IN THE PRESS