Certara Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Updates Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Revenue was $94.8 million, compared to $85.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, representing growth of 11%. Software revenue was $35.9 million, compared to $31.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, representing growth of 15%. Services revenue was $58.9 million, compared to $54.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, representing growth of 9%.

Net loss was $1.4 million, compared to a net loss of $49.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The $47.6 million increase was primarily due to a $47.0 million decrease in goodwill impairment expense.

Adjusted EBITDA was $33.1 million, compared to $28.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, representing growth of 15%.

“Certara’s results demonstrated strength in biosimulation software and services which are the result of our continued investment in biosimulation,” said William F. Feehery, Chief Executive Officer. “Following the close of the Chemaxon transaction, we are focused on integrating our software capabilities to generate a best-in-class, lab-to-clinic biosimulation platform.”

“We are pleased with the growth in our software business. Our services business was mixed, with biosimulation services growing 13% offset by weaker performance in our regulatory services business. In the second half of the year, we will continue to diligently manage our expense structure to support demand for core biosimulation software and services,” said John Gallagher, Chief Financial Officer.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $94.8 million, representing year-over-year growth of 11% on a reported basis and 10% on a constant currency basis. The overall increase in revenue was primarily due to growth in our biosimulation software portfolio. Please see note (1) in the section A Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for more information on constant currency revenue.

Software revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $35.9 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15% on a reported basis and 14% on a constant currency basis. Software growth was driven by biosimulation software and Pinnacle 21.

Services revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $58.9 million, representing year-over-year growth of 9% on a reported basis and 8% on a constant currency basis. Services growth was impacted by cautious spending among large biopharma customers.

Total Bookings for the third quarter of 2024 were $96.1 million representing a year-over-year growth of 13% on a reported basis.

Software Bookings for the third quarter of 2024 were $34.8 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 28%. The increase in software bookings was primarily due to strength in Certara’s core biosimulation software and Pinnacle 21.

Services Bookings for the third quarter of 2024 were $61.3 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 6% on a reported basis.

Total cost of revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $37.2 million, an increase of $1.3 million from $35.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in employee-related expenses and software amortization.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $55.0 million, which decreased by $47.4 million from $102.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Lower operating expenses were primarily due to a $47.0 million decrease in goodwill impairment expense, as well as a strategic re-allocation of resources made during the second quarter of 2024 to optimize Certara’s cost structure.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $33.1 million compared to $28.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.2 million. See note (2) in the section A Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for more information on adjusted EBITDA.

Diluted loss per share for the third quarter 2024 was $0.01, as compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.31 in the third quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.4 million, compared to a net loss of $49.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The $47.6 million increase was primarily due to lower operating expenses.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $20.3 million compared to $17.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $3.2 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the third quarter 2024 was $0.13 compared to $0.11 for the third quarter of 2023. See note (3) in the section A Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for more information on adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Key Financials (in millions, except per share data) Revenue $ 94.8 $ 85.6 $ 284.8 $ 266.3 Software revenue $ 35.9 $ 31.3 $ 113.4 $ 98.1 Service revenue $ 58.9 $ 54.2 $ 171.4 $ 168.3 Total bookings $ 96.1 $ 84.8 $ 300.8 $ 283.4 Software bookings $ 34.8 $ 27.2 $ 109.8 $ 93.6 Service bookings $ 61.3 $ 57.6 $ 191.0 $ 189.8 Net income (loss) $ (1.4 ) $ (49.0 ) $ (18.6 ) $ (42.9 ) Diluted earnings per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.27 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 33.1 $ 28.8 $ 88.5 $ 93.5 Adjusted net income $ 20.3 $ 17.1 $ 48.2 $ 54.7 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.30 $ 0.34 Cash and cash equivalents $ 233.0 $ 272.3

2024 Financial Outlook

Certara is updating its 2024 outlook, and expects the following:

Full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $380 million to $385 million.

Full year adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $120 million to $124 million.

Full year adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.41 - $0.44.

Fully diluted shares are expected to be in the range of 160 million to 162 million.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include nearly 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 66 countries.

A Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP measures” which are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Specifically, the Company makes use of the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency (“CC”) revenue, which are not recognized terms under GAAP. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or GAAP diluted earnings per share or revenue as measures of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of discretionary cash available to the Company to invest in the growth of its business. The presentation of these measures has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

You should refer to the footnotes below as well as the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release below for a further explanation of these measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in specific periods to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for those periods.

Management uses various financial metrics, including total revenues, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), and certain non-GAAP measures, including those discussed above, to measure and assess the performance of the Company’s business, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to make certain compensation decisions, and to compare the Company’s performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. In addition, management believes these metrics provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash expenses and other items not indicative of its ongoing operating performance.

Management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings per share, and CC revenue are helpful to investors, analysts, and other interested parties because they can assist in providing a more consistent and comparable overview of our operations across our historical periods. In addition, each of these measures is frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate and assess performance. Furthermore, our business has operations outside the United States that are conducted in local currencies. As a result, the comparability of the financial results reported in U.S. dollars is affected by changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We adjust revenues for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations and we believe it is helpful for investors to present operating results on a comparable basis period over period to evaluate its underlying performance.

Please note that the Company has not reconciled the adjusted EBITDA or adjusted diluted earnings per share forward-looking guidance included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to costs related to acquisitions, financings, and employee stock compensation programs, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

(1) CC revenue excludes the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations by assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates used for translation. Current periods revenue reported in currencies other than U.S. Dollars are converted into U.S. Dollars at the average exchange rates in effect for the comparable prior periods. (2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, intangible asset amortization, equity-based compensation expense, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition and integration expense and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (3) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the effect of equity-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition and integration expense, and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance as well as income tax provision adjustment for such charges.

In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation and this presentation should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual items.

CERTARA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND SHARE DATA) THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenue $ 94,820 $ 85,576 $ 284,787 $ 266,327 Cost of revenues 37,189 35,876 116,253 106,956 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 11,347 7,238 34,247 23,351 Research and development 8,271 8,980 29,333 26,155 General and administrative 22,030 27,760 73,080 61,777 Intangible asset amortization 12,950 11,155 38,286 32,272 Depreciation and amortization expense 439 367 1,322 1,139 Goodwill impairment expense — 46,984 — 46,984 Total operating expenses 55,037 102,484 176,268 191,678 Income (loss) from operations 2,594 (52,784 ) (7,734 ) (32,307 ) Other income (expenses): Interest expense (5,187 ) (5,903 ) (16,516 ) (17,046 ) Net other income 932 5,078 4,886 6,594 Total other expenses (4,255 ) (825 ) (11,630 ) (10,452 ) Loss before income taxes (1,661 ) (53,609 ) (19,364 ) (42,759 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (290 ) (4,644 ) (736 ) 142 Net loss $ (1,371 ) $ (48,965 ) $ (18,628 ) $ (42,901 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.27 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 160,642,052 159,165,206 160,225,375 158,769,638 Diluted 160,642,052 159,165,206 160,225,375 158,769,638

CERTARA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND SHARE DATA) SEPTEMBER 30,

2024 DECEMBER 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 233,023 $ 234,951 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $1,556 and $1,312 95,956 84,857 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,630 20,393 Total current assets 350,609 340,201 Other assets: Property and equipment, net 2,554 2,670 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,070 9,604 Goodwill 718,483 716,333 Intangible assets, net of $323,609 and $273,522 respectively 453,225 487,043 Deferred income taxes 4,236 4,236 Other long-term assets 2,052 3,053 Total assets $ 1,543,229 $ 1,563,140 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,494 $ 5,171 Accrued expenses 53,294 56,779 Current portion of deferred revenue 59,336 60,678 Current portion of long-term debt 3,000 3,020 Other current liabilities 4,581 4,375 Total current liabilities 122,705 130,023 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,177 1,070 Deferred income taxes 37,554 50,826 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 10,420 6,955 Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount 293,053 288,217 Other long-term liabilities 24,915 39,209 Total liabilities 489,824 516,300 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Common shares, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 161,791,989 and 160,284,901 shares issued,160,900,211 and 159,848,286 shares outstanding as of September 30,2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,618 1,603 Additional paid-in capital 1,209,196 1,178,461 Accumulated deficit (134,858 ) (116,230 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,013 ) (7,593 ) Treasury stock at cost, 891,778 and 436,615 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (17,538 ) (9,401 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,053,405 1,046,840 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,543,229 $ 1,563,140

CERTARA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, (IN THOUSANDS) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (18,628 ) $ (42,901 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,322 1,139 Amortization of intangible assets 48,495 40,099 Amortization of debt issuance costs 891 1,146 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses 393 52 Equity-based compensation expense 27,043 20,798 Change in fair value of contingent considerations 8,092 11,316 Goodwill impairment — 46,984 Deferred income taxes (12,626 ) (18,532 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10,973 ) 6,441 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,473 ) 85 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (9,774 ) (1,851 ) Deferred revenues (2,122 ) (6,978 ) Other operating activities, net 1,457 1,631 Net cash provided by operating activities 31,097 59,429 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,210 ) (899 ) Capitalized software development costs (13,995 ) (10,000 ) Investment in intangible assets — (54 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (7,550 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,205 ) (18,503 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on term loan debt 6,305 — Payment of debt issuance costs (1,216 ) — Payments on long-term debt and finance lease obligations (1,505 ) (2,290 ) Payments for business acquisition related contingent consideration (15,156 ) — Payment of taxes on shares withheld for employee taxes (8,135 ) (5,905 ) Net cash used in financing activities (19,707 ) (8,195 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,887 (107 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,928 ) 32,624 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at beginning of period 234,951 239,688 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at end of period $ 233,023 $ 272,312





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The following table reconciles net loss to adjusted EBITDA: THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net loss(a) $ (1,371 ) $ (48,965 ) $ (18,628 ) $ (42,901 ) Interest expense(a) 5,187 5,903 16,516 17,046 Interest income(a) (2,609 ) (2,864 ) (7,669 ) (6,428 ) (Benefit from) Provision for income taxes(a) (290 ) (4,644 ) (736 ) 142 Depreciation and amortization expense(a) 439 367 1,322 1,139 Intangible asset amortization(a) 16,353 13,813 48,495 40,099 Currency (gain) loss(a) 1,546 (2,179 ) 2,526 (165 ) Equity-based compensation expense(b) 8,187 8,645 27,043 20,798 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(d) 2,431 8,757 8,092 11,316 Goodwill impairment expense(e) — 46,984 — 46,984 Acquisition-related expenses(f) 1,364 1,392 4,151 3,276 Integration expense(g) — 33 — 190 Transaction - related expenses (h) (128 ) — 2,625 — Severance expense(i) — — 183 — Reorganization expense(j) 1,730 1,602 3,944 1,602 Loss on disposal of fixed assets(k) — — 13 29 Executive recruiting expense(l) 222 — 645 396 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,061 $ 28,844 $ 88,522 $ 93,523

The following table reconciles net loss to adjusted net income:

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net loss (a) $ (1,371 ) $ (48,965 ) $ (18,628 ) $ (42,901 ) Currency (gain) loss(a) 1,546 (2,179 ) 2,526 (165 ) Equity-based compensation expense(b) 8,187 8,645 27,043 20,798 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(c) 13,351 11,377 40,041 33,892 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(d) 2,431 8,757 8,092 11,316 Goodwill impairment expense(e) — 46,984 — 46,984 Acquisition-related expenses(f) 1,364 1,392 4,151 3,276 Integration expense(g) — 33 — 190 Transaction - related expenses (h) (128 ) — 2,625 — Severance expense(i) — — 183 — Reorganization expense(j) 1,730 1,602 3,944 1,602 Loss on disposal of fixed assets(k) — — 13 29 Executive recruiting expense(l) 222 — 645 396 Income tax expense impact of adjustments(m) (7,079 ) (10,572 ) (22,442 ) (20,669 ) Adjusted net income $ 20,253 $ 17,074 $ 48,193 $ 54,748

The following tables reconciles diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share:

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands except share and per share data) Diluted earnings per share(a) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.27 ) Currency (gain) loss(a) 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.02 — Equity-based compensation expense(b) 0.05 0.06 0.17 0.13 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(c) 0.08 0.07 0.25 0.21 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(d) 0.02 0.05 0.05 0.07 Goodwill impairment expense(e) — 0.30 — 0.30 Acquisition-related expenses(f) 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.02 Integration expense(g) — — — — Transaction - related expenses (h) — — 0.02 — Severance expense(i) — — — — Reorganization expense(j) 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 Loss on disposal of fixed assets(k) — — — — Executive recruiting expense(l) — — — — Income tax expense impact of adjustments(m) (0.04 ) (0.07 ) (0.14 ) (0.13 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.30 $ 0.34 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 160,642,052 159,165,206 160,225,375 158,769,638 Effect of potentially dilutive shares outstanding (n) 323,745 742,488 723,301 1,078,382 Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 160,965,797 159,907,694 160,948,676 159,848,020

The following tables reconcile revenues to the revenues adjusted for constant currency:

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, Change 2024 2024 2023 $ % $ % Actual CC Actual Actual Actual CC Impact Adjust for CC (GAAP) (non-GAAP) (GAAP) (GAAP) (GAAP) (non-GAAP) (non-GAAP) (in thousands except percentage) Revenue Software $ 35,912 $ 35,632 $ 31,331 $ 4,581 15 % $ (280 ) 14 % Services 58,908 58,654 54,245 4,663 9 % (254 ) 8 % Total Revenue $ 94,820 $ 94,286 $ 85,576 $ 9,244 11 % $ (534 ) 10 %

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, Change 2024 2024 2023 $ % $ % Actual CC Actual Actual Actual CC Impact Adjust for CC (GAAP) (non-GAAP) (GAAP) (GAAP) (GAAP) (non-GAAP) (non-GAAP) (in thousands except percentage) Revenue Software $ 113,426 $ 112,914 $ 98,058 $ 15,368 16 % $ (512 ) 15 % Services 171,361 170,711 168,269 3,092 2 % (650 ) 1 % Total Revenue $ 284,787 $ 283,625 $ 266,327 $ 18,460 7 % $ (1,162 ) 6 %