Ceribell to Participate in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that Jane Chao, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder, will present at the upcoming Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 6:10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time / 9:10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. 

Event: Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Time: 6:10 a.m. PST / 9:10 a.m. EST

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website at https://investors.ceribell.com/

About CeriBell, Inc.
Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA-cleared for detecting suspected seizure activity and currently utilized in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit www.ceribell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan
Gilmartin Group
Investors@ceribell.com

Media Contact
Brian Price
Press@ceribell.com


