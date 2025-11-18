Cerevance to Participate in the TD Cowen Treatment Advancements in Obesity and Related Disorders Summit

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing multiple cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and obesity, today announced participation in a panel discussion at the TD Cowen Treatment Advancements in Obesity and Related Disorders Summit taking place virtually on November 24, 2025.

The summit includes presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions, moderated by members of the TD Cowen research team, that focus on various aspects of obesity and related disorders. Cerevance CSO Mark Carlton, Ph.D., will participate in the “Emerging Candidates in Obesity Panel Discussion” to showcase the company’s latest research advancements in addressing obesity and neurodegenerative disorders driven by neuroinflammation.

Details of the event are as follows:

Emerging Candidates in Obesity Panel Discussion

Cerevance Presenters: Mark Carlton, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Date/Time: Monday, November 24, 2025, 9 – 9:50 a.m. ET

Monday, November 24, 2025, 9 – 9:50 a.m. ET Location: Virtual





About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on advancing cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and obesity. Our proprietary platform, Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq), allows us to identify targets that are expressed at very low levels, that are present in rare cell types, or that change over time as a disease progresses. Our most advanced investigational treatment, solengepras, is currently in Phase 3 development and has the potential to be a first-in-class, oral non-dopaminergic therapy for both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Our second investigational treatment, CVN293, is a highly selective investigational oral inhibitor targeting potassium two pore domain channel subfamily K member 13 (KCNK13). CVN293 represents a potentially novel intervention point for neurodegenerative disorders and obesity. For more information, please visit www.cerevance.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About TD Securities

TD Securities offers a wide range of capital markets products and services to corporate, government, and institutional clients who choose us for our innovation, execution, and experience. With more than 6,900 professionals operating out of 32 cities across the globe, we help clients meet their needs today and prepare for tomorrow. Our services include underwriting and distributing new issues, providing trusted advice and industry-leading insight, extending access to global markets, and delivering integrated transaction banking solutions. TD Cowen is a division of TD Securities. In 2023, we acquired Cowen Inc., offering our clients access to a premier U.S. equities business and highly-diverse equity research franchise, while growing our strong, diversified investment bank. We are growth-oriented, people-focused, and community-minded. As a team, we work to deliver value for our clients every day.

Contacts

Cerevance:

Johnna Simões, ir@cerevance.com

Media:

April Dovorany, adovorany@realchemistry.com