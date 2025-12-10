Century Therapeutics Appoints Accomplished Biotechnology Leaders Dr. Han Lee and Dr. Martin Murphy to Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Century’, NASDAQ: IPSC), a biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the appointments of Han Lee, Ph.D., M.B.A., and Martin Murphy, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. As part of their appointments, Dr. Lee will serve as a member of the Audit and the Compensation Committees and Dr. Murphy will serve as a member of the Compensation and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Lee and Dr. Murphy to our Board at an important time for Century as we execute with discipline and focus to bring our most differentiated iPSC-derived cell therapy programs, including CNTY-813 as a potentially curative, off-the-shelf investigational treatment for type 1 diabetes, closer to patients living with high-impact diseases,” said Brent Pfeiffenberger, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of Century Therapeutics. “With Dr. Lee’s extensive capital formation and corporate development leadership experience and Dr. Murphy’s extensive experience in life science investment, company creation and strategic oversight of successfully evolving companies across the public and private sectors, we look forward to benefitting from their combined expertise and contributions as we move with urgency to bring our lead pipeline candidates into the clinic and deliver significant value for patients and stakeholders.”

Dr. Han Lee most recently served as President and Chief Financial Officer of ImmPACT Bio, Inc., a privately-owned clinical-stage biotechnology company, which was recently acquired by Lyell Immunopharma in 2024. Prior to ImmPACT, he served in the position of Chief Financial Officer at Neogene Therapeutics, Inc. and, before that, at Arcellx, Inc. Earlier in his career, Dr. Lee worked in corporate development and ventures at AstraZeneca plc. He holds a Ph.D. in genetics and an M.B.A., both from Yale University, and a B.A. in molecular cell biology, with a genetics emphasis, and a minor in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley.

Dr. Martin Murphy currently holds various board chair and director positions at several organizations, including Synairgen plc, Cora Biosciences Limited and Legal & General UK Universities Ventures LP. Previously, he served as co-founder of Syncona Limited and Chief Executive Officer and investment committee chair of Syncona Investment Management Limited. Prior to Syncona, Dr. Murphy served in roles of increasing responsibility at MVM Life Science Partners LLP, 3i Group plc and McKinsey & Company. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge and an M.A. in biochemistry from the University of Oxford.

