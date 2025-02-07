CenExel Celebrates FDA Approval of JOURNAVX(TM), a Groundbreaking Non-Opioid Pain Treatment

CenExel, a leading network of clinical research sites, proudly congratulates and announces its role in supporting Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ clinical studies that led to the FDA approval of JOURNAVX™ (suzetrigine), the first-in-class, non-opioid oral pain signal inhibitor for adults with moderate-to-severe acute pain. This landmark approval marks the first new class of pain medicine in over 20 years, offering patients an effective and well-tolerated alternative without evidence of addictive potential.

Clinical trials for JOURNAVX were conducted at four CenExel Centers of Excellence in Salt Lake City, UT; Tampa, FL; Anaheim, CA; and Atlanta, GA. These sites provided critical data that contributed to the FDA’s decision, reinforcing CenExel’s commitment to advancing pain management research and delivering high-quality clinical trial execution.

“The approval of JOURNAVX represents a monumental step forward in acute pain treatment,” said Ryan Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of CenExel. “For decades, the industry has been searching for a safe and effective alternative to opioids. JOURNAVX has the potential to revolutionize how we treat pain while reducing the risk of addiction. At CenExel, we take immense pride in our role in supporting the research that has led to this breakthrough. This is exactly the kind of innovation that our Centers of Excellence strive to advance-one that has the power to change lives.”

Acute pain affects over 80 million Americans each year, with nearly half prescribed opioids. With JOURNAVX’s approval, physicians now have a new, non-opioid treatment option that delivers effective relief without the risk of dependency, helping to reshape the acute pain treatment landscape.

For more information about CenExel's contributions to pain research, visit www.cenexel.com.

About CenExel:

CenExel is a leading, wholly owned, nationwide clinical research site network dedicated to supporting the life sciences industry in discovering and developing life-changing therapies.

CenExel provides unparalleled research support in the design and execution of complex clinical trials-leveraging scientific expertise, world-class Principal Investigators, advanced patient engagement strategies, premium data, and integrated operational excellence.

With over 1,200 employees across 18 locations in major U.S. metro areas, CenExel’s Centers of Excellence sites have conducted thousands of studies with precision, accuracy, and speed. The company’s unwavering commitment to quality, the patient experience, and client success ensures successful clinical development outcomes.

CenExel’s expertise and execution capabilities help pharmaceutical and biotech companies gain deeper insights into diseases, accelerating clinical development to deliver innovative treatments and improve global patient outcomes. To learn more visit www.cenexelresearch.com

