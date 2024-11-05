Cencora Expands Enterprise Leadership Team with Two Senior Appointments

Francois Mandeville Named Executive Vice President, Strategy and M&A

Pawan Verma Appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Data and Information Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR) today announced the appointment of Francois Mandeville as Executive Vice President, Strategy and M&A, and Pawan Verma as Executive Vice President, Chief Data and Information Officer. Both leaders will join Cencora’s enterprise leadership team, bringing their extensive experience and expertise to help advance the company’s pharmaceutical-centric strategy and drive growth for Cencora and its customers.





“We’re thrilled to welcome Francois and Pawan to Cencora’s leadership team,” said Bob Mauch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cencora. “Our evolved leadership structure, which is now a combination of internally developed talent and new outside expertise, will enable us to further build on our already strong position in the marketplace, while advancing our strategy with a focus on delivering exceptional customer service, accelerating our digital transformation, and prioritizing investments that allow us to better support our customer’s evolving needs.”

As EVP, Strategy and M&A, Mandeville will be responsible for overseeing Cencora’s M&A and strategy execution to ensure the company is investing in businesses that bring new solutions to meet customers’ needs. Mandeville has a long and distinguished career leading M&A strategies to drive business growth, having most recently served as Chief Development Officer at Johnson Controls. Prior to that, he worked at Danaher Corporation as SVP, Strategy & Business Development, where he was responsible for creating strategies that propelled the business’s growth from $2.2 billion in 2011 to over $15 billion in 2021. Mandeville also had a 25-year tenure at Agilent Technologies, a Hewlett-Packard Company spin-off, where he led R&D teams, new business incubation, and M&A target identification and integration across various industries.

As EVP, Chief Data and Information Officer, Verma will oversee Cencora’s efforts to accelerate its digital transformation, while driving innovation to improve operations. Verma’s appointment further reinforces Cencora’s commitment to elevating its digital capabilities to equip customers and employees with advanced tools and technologies. Verma has a tenured history and proven track record of helping global organizations navigate technological transformation and modernization. He joined Cencora from MetLife, where he most recently served as EVP and Global Chief Information Officer, overseeing an organization of 10,000 people, and spearheading the company’s differentiated digital experience. Prior to that, he served as Chief Information and Customer Experience Officer at Foot Locker, leading a 4,000-member team to transform technology, data, and supply chain ecosystems. Verma’s work earned him the Forbes CIO Innovation Award. He has also held significant roles at Target, Convergys Corporation, and Verizon.

About Cencora

Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 46,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #24 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $250 billion in annual revenue.

Contacts



Investors:

Bennett S. Murphy

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury

610-727-3693

bennett.murphy@cencora.com

Media:

Mike Iorfino

610-545-9189

Mike.Iorfino@cencora.com