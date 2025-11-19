Cellugy Welcomes Former Estée Lauder Executive Steven Schnittger to Board of Directors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellugy, the biotechnology company developing high-performance, biofabricated ingredients for transformative personal care applications, today announced that Steven Schnittger, a seasoned veteran of the global cosmetics and personal care industry, has joined its Board of Directors.

Schnittger brings more than three decades of experience shaping innovation and strategy at The Estée Lauder Companies, where he most recently served as Vice President of Global Microbiology and Fermentation. During his tenure, he was instrumental in driving the adoption of biotechnology platforms and novel ingredient technologies across some of the world’s most recognized beauty brands.

“Steven’s appointment marks an important milestone for Cellugy as we scale our technology to meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions in personal care,” said Isabel Álvarez-Martos, CEO and Co-founder of Cellugy. “His deep expertise at the intersection of science, product innovation, and global consumer needs will be invaluable as we unlock the potential of biofabricated materials to deliver novel product claims, superior sensory experiences, and sustainable performance that were previously impossible with traditional petrochemicals.”

At Estée Lauder, Schnittger was known for fostering collaborations with leading biotech innovators, establishing standards in product safety and quality, and championing the integration of sustainable innovations into mainstream beauty portfolios. His insights into bridging cutting-edge science with consumer-facing applications will support Cellugy’s mission to develop biofabricated ingredients that not only meet sustainability goals, but also create entirely new formulation capabilities and elevate the consumer experience at scale.

“I am thrilled to join Cellugy’s Board at such an exciting inflection point,” said Schnittger. “The beauty and personal care industry is actively seeking solutions that align with consumer demand for performance, safety, and sustainability. Cellugy’s platform has the potential to revolutionize ingredient innovation by enabling new functionalities, enhancing product performance, and unlocking claims that redefine consumer expectations in beauty and personal care - and I look forward to contributing to this important journey.”

Cellugy’s proprietary technology uses fermentation to cultivate organisms that naturally produce cellulose and other biopolymers, pioneering a new class of high-performance, biofabricated materials designed to replace microplastics and petrochemical ingredients across consumer and industrial applications.

About Cellugy

Cellugy is pioneering a new class of high-performance biofabricated materials that unlock novel functionalities and elevate formulation possibilities, enabling brands to create next-generation consumer products with unmatched performance, safety, and sustainability. Based in Søborg, Denmark, Cellugy leverages a proprietary fermentation platform, EcoFLEXY™, to produce high-performing, biodegradable cellulose materials crafted by nature and refined by science. Engineered from bacteria and designed with the principles of Green Chemistry, our solutions offer a safe, sustainable alternative to fossil-based ingredients.



Founded in 2018, Cellugy spent seven years rigorously advancing its science to meet the performance demands of industry, beginning with cosmetics and personal care, where EcoFLEXY™ is poised to replace microplastics and redefine formulation standards. Along the way, the company has earned recognition as one of Europe’s top 10 plastic-alternative startups, secured funding from leading investors, and built a dynamic team from 10 nationalities. At Cellugy, we’re redefining what’s possible with biology. Learn more at www.cellugy.com .

