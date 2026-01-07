SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Celltrion to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celltrion, Inc. (068270.KS), a leading global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Jin-Seok Seo, Chief Executive Officer and Hyuk-Jae Lee, Senior Executive Vice President at Celltrion, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, California on January 12–15, 2026.

Celltrion's presentation and fireside chat are scheduled for Tuesday, January 13, 2026, from 3:45 PM to 4:25 PM (PT) at the Grand Ballroom, The Westin St. Francis San Francisco Union Square.

About Celltrion, Inc.

Celltrion, Inc. is a leading biopharmaceutical company that specializes in researching, developing, manufacturing, marketing and sales of innovative therapeutics that improve people's lives worldwide. Celltrion, Inc. is a pioneer in the biosimilar space, having launched the world's first monoclonal antibody biosimilar. Our global pharmaceutical portfolio addresses a range of therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, hematology, ophthalmology and endocrinology. Built on trust through our fully integrated capabilities – from advanced R&D and in-house manufacturing to a reliable global supply network – we continue moving toward innovation as we work to ensure consistent availability of affordable, trusted, and high-quality biosimilars and biologics for patients and healthcare systems across the globe.

For more information, please visit our website www.celltrion.com/en-us and stay updated with our latest news and events on our social media - LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

US--25-00145

For further information please contact:

Global PR Team

globalpr@celltrion.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celltrion-to-present-at-the-44th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302654432.html

SOURCE Celltrion

Asia Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Upward arrow on the background of the flag of China. Paper plane. Economic recovery. Copy space. Business. Background.
China
AstraZeneca Finds Another Jewel in China With up to $2B For KRAS Inhibitor
December 22, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb office in California
China
BMS Forges $1B+ Antibody Alliance With Chinese Firm Harbour
December 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Lilly’s Triple Triumph, Prasad’s COVID Error, J&J’s Surprise Voucher, M&A Targets
December 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
China High Resolution Innovation Concept
Insights
Uptick in Dealmaking, Chinese Partnerships Drive Biotech’s Comeback
December 17, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker