Celltrion Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Three Biosimilars in the European Union

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopts positive opinions for Celltrion’s three biosimilar candidates – Eydenzelt ® (aflibercept), Stoboclo ® and Osenvelt ® (denosumab), and Avtozma ® (tocilizumab)

Celltrion is committed to expanding access to biologic treatments in skeletal-related disorders, ophthalmology, and immunology

INCHEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celltrion today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted positive opinions and recommended marketing authorisations for three biosimilar candidates: Eydenzelt® (CT-P42, aflibercept), Stoboclo® and Osenvelt® (CT-P41, denosumab), and Avtozma® (CT-P47, tocilizumab). This significant milestone reflects the company’s leadership in biosimilar innovation and commitment to expanding access to biologic treatments across Europe.





Eydenzelt (40 mg/mL solution for injection in vial and pre-filled syringe), a biosimilar to Eylea® (aflibercept), is recommended for approval to treat multiple retinal disorders, including neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO, branch RVO or central RVO), diabetic macular edema (DME) and myopic choroidal neovascularisation (myopic CNV). In a Phase III study of Eydenzelt, the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of Eydenzelt was compared to Eylea in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), demonstrating therapeutic equivalence to Eylea by meeting the predefined equivalence criteria.1 If marketing authorisation is granted by the European Commission (EC), Eydenzelt would be one of the first-wave aflibercept biosimilars in Europe.

Stoboclo (60 mg solution for injection in pre-filled syringe) and Osenvelt (120 mg solution for injection in vial) have been recommended for approval for all indications of the reference products Prolia® and Xgeva®, respectively. The positive CHMP opinion was based on the totality of evidence including results from a Phase III clinical trial in postmenopausal osteoporosis (PMO), and the results showed that CT-P41 had equivalent efficacy and pharmacodynamics (PD) to reference denosumab, with similar pharmacokinetics (PK) and comparable safety and immunogenicity profiles.2

Avtozma, a biosimilar referencing RoActemra® (tocilizumab), has been recommended for all indications of its reference product, including moderate to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA), active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA), juvenile idiopathic polyarthritis (pJIA) and giant cell arteritis (GCA). The positive CHMP opinion for Avtozma was supported by a comprehensive data package and totality of evidence demonstrating Avtozma’s biosimilarity to RoActemra, with no clinically meaningful differences in efficacy, PK equivalence, safety or immunogenicity.3,4

“With CHMP approvals for Eydenzelt, Avtozma, and Prolia/Xgeva biosimilars, Celltrion solidifies its leadership in the European biosimilar market, offering one of the most extensive antibody biosimilar portfolios. Our vertically integrated model ensures supply chain stability while addressing the specific challenges faced by European healthcare professionals and patients. These approvals underscore our commitment to supporting European healthcare systems by improving access to high-quality, affordable treatments,” said Taehun Ha, Vice President and Head of Europe. “Our focus remains on empowering clinicians with the tools and solutions they need, as we aim to transition from a pioneer to a frontier leader in European healthcare.”

The CHMP’s recommendations will now be referred to the EC, which will decide whether to grant a marketing authorisation for Eydenzelt, Stoboclo and Osenvelt, and Avtozma. If marketing authorisations are granted, the three biosimilars will be made available across EU member states, furthering Celltrion’s commitment to delivering innovative and accessible healthcare solutions.

About CT-P41 Phase III Clinical Trial

The Phase III study randomised 479 patients to receive 60 mg of CT-P41 or reference product every six months (Weeks 0 and 26; treatment period [TP] I). Before dosing at Week 52, patients initially assigned to reference product in TP I were re-randomised in a 1:1 ratio to continue with the reference product or switch to CT-P41 in TP. All patients initially randomly assigned to CT-P41 in TP I continued their treatment with CT-P41 in TP II. In TP II, 422 patients were randomised in Week 52 (CT-P41 maintenance group: 221, reference product maintenance group: 100, switched to CT-P41 group: 101). The primary efficacy endpoint was met in terms of percent change from baseline in bone mineral density (BMD) for lumbar spine (L1-L4) by dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) at Week 52, and the primary pharmacodynamics (PD) endpoint was met in terms of area under the effect curve (AUEC) of serum carboxy-terminal cross-linking telopeptide of type I collagen (s-CTX) over the initial six months. Results of the study showed that CT-P41 had equivalent efficacy and PD to reference denosumab, with similar PK and comparable safety and immunogenicity profiles.2

About CT-P42 Phase III Clinical Trial

In a randomised, double-masked, parallel-group, multi-centre Phase III study of Eydenzelt® (CT-P42), the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, usability and immunogenicity of Eydenzelt was compared to Eylea® (aflibercept) in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) measured at Week 8, comparing Eydenzelt and Eylea. Results of the study showed that Eydenzelt met the predefined equivalence criteria, and secondary endpoints of efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity also showed trends similar to Eylea.1,5

About CT-P47 Phase III Clinical Trial

This was a Phase III, randomised, active-controlled, double-blind trial to compare the efficacy and safety of Avtozma® (CT-P47) and RoAtemra® (tocilizumab) in patients with moderate to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The Phase III study randomised 479 patients to receive 8mg/kg of CT-P47 or reference tocilizumab every 4 weeks (Week 0 and 24; treatment period [TP] I). Before dosing at Week 24, patients initially assigned to tocilizumab in TP I were re-randomised in a 1:1 ratio to continue with tocilizumab or switch to CT-P47 in TP II up to Week 52. In TP II, 444 patients were randomised in Week 24 (CT-P47 maintenance group: 225, tocilizumab maintenance group: 109, switched to CT-P47 group: 110). The primary endpoint was mean change from baseline in Disease Activity score in 28 joints (DAS28; erythrocyte sedimentation rate [ESR]) at week 12. Efficacy equivalence was determined if confidence intervals (CIs) for the treatment difference was within the predefined equivalence margin: (95% CI: -0.6, +0.6 (analysis of covariance [ANCOVA]) at week 12). Therapeutic equivalence of CT-P47 and reference tocilizumab in treating RA was demonstrated and supported by comparable and sustained efficacy results up to Week 52. CT-P47 was also well tolerated with a safety profile comparable to reference tocilizumab, and no notable safety issue was identified following the single transition from reference tocilizumab to CT-P47 compared with maintenance groups up to Week 52. 3,4

About Stoboclo® (CT-P41, biosimilar candidate of denosumab)

Stoboclo® (denosumab), a receptor activator of NF-κb ligand (RANKL) inhibitor, is a treatment developed as a biosimilar to reference product Prolia® (denosumab). In Europe, Stoboclo has been recommended for approval to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and in men at increased risk of fractures, bone loss associated with hormone ablation in men with prostate cancer at increased risk of fractures, and bone loss associated with long-term systemic glucocorticoid therapy in adult patients at increased risk of fracture.

About Osenvelt® (CT-P41, biosimilar candidate of denosumab)

Osenvelt® (denosumab) is a receptor activator of NF-κb ligand (RANKL) inhibitor developed as a biosimilar referencing Xgeva® (denosumab). Osenvelt has been recommended for approval in Europe to prevent skeletal-related events in adults with advanced malignancies involving bone, and to treat adults and skeletally mature adolescents with giant cell tumour of bone that is unresectable or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity.

About Eydenzelt® (CT-P42, biosimilar candidate of aflibercept)

Eydenzelt® (aflibercept) is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor referencing Eylea®. Based on comprehensive data from a Phase III clinical trial confirming therapeutic equivalence to Eylea1, Eydenzelt was filed for regulatory approval with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) in June and November 2023, respectively.

About Avtozma® (CT-P47, biosimilar candidate of tocilizumab)

CT-P47, containing the active ingredient tocilizumab, is a recombinant humanised monoclonal antibody that acts as an interleukin 6 (IL-6) receptor antagonist. Based on data from the global Phase III clinical trial, designed to evaluate the efficacy, pharmacokinetics (PK), safety, and immunogenicity of CT-P47 compared to the reference product RoActemra®4, CT-P47 was filed for regulatory approval with the U.S. FDA and EMA in January and February 2024, respectively.

About Celltrion

Celltrion is a leading biopharmaceutical company based in Incheon, South Korea that specialises in researching, developing, manufacturing, marketing and sales of innovative therapeutics that improve people’s lives worldwide. The company’s solutions include world-class monoclonal antibody biosimilars such as Remsima®, Truxima® and Herzuma®, providing broader patient access globally. Celltrion has also received U.S. FDA and EC approval for Vegzelma® and Yuflyma®, FDA approval for Zymfentra®, and EC approval for Remsima® SC, Omlyclo®, SteQeyma®. To learn more, please visit www.celltrion.com/en-us.

Trademark

Stoboclo® and Osenvelt® are registered trademarks of Celltrion Inc.

Prolia® and Xgeva® are registered trademarks of Amgen Inc.

Eydenzelt® is a registered trademark of Celltrion Inc.

Eylea® is a registered trademark of Bayer AG.

Avtozma® is a registered trademark of Celltrion, Inc., used under license.

RoActemra® is a registered trademark of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

