CellsBin® Closes Series A Financing Led by 108 BioCapital to Advance Its Rare-Cell Intelligence™ Platform

Investment will accelerate commercialization, strategic partnerships, product development and expansion of CellsBin's clinical and technical capabilities

BRANFORD, Conn., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CellsBin, a biotechnology company pioneering Rare-Cell Biology™, today announced the closing of its Series A financing, led by 108 BioCapital.

CellsBin is building a new observational layer for precision medicine through its Rare-Cell Intelligence™ Platform. By integrating advanced microfluidics, patented multimodal imaging, single-cell analysis and artificial intelligence, the platform makes rare cells visible, measurable and actionable—revealing biological signals that are often missed by conventional methods.

The company's platform combines ultrasensitive rare-cell detection, high-dimensional cellular profiling, longitudinal biological monitoring, proprietary datasets and AI-driven analysis. Together, these capabilities are designed to help researchers and clinicians understand how therapeutic cells behave, how diseases evolve and why patients respond differently to cell therapy.

CellsBin's initial applications focus on cell and gene therapy monitoring and hematologic cancers, with the broader goal of establishing Rare-Cell Biology™ as a foundational discipline across research, drug development and clinical medicine.

"CellsBin is building a differentiated platform at the intersection of single-cell biology, artificial intelligence and translational medicine," said Sasha Bakhru, Managing Partner of 108 BioCapital. "Its ability to detect and characterize extremely rare cells could unlock important insights into therapeutic response, disease progression and patient outcomes. We have been impressed by Ali and the CellsBin team's scientific rigor, platform vision and commitment to translating complex biology into actionable intelligence."

CellsBin will use the proceeds to accelerate commercial adoption, expand strategic and channel partnerships, advance its research and product-development roadmap, strengthen its clinical evidence base and grow its commercial, scientific and technical teams.

"We are excited to partner with CellsBin and support the company as it expands its network of strategic, clinical and commercial relationships," said Shahryar Oveissi, General Partner of 108 BioCapital. "We are already seeing strong interest from leading healthcare institutions in CellsBin's technology and its potential to create meaningful clinical impact. We believe the 108 BioCapital ecosystem can help accelerate the company's next phase of growth."

"This financing represents an important milestone in our mission to make rare cells visible, measurable and clinically actionable," said Ali Kabiri, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CellsBin. "108 BioCapital shares our conviction that rare cells contain critical biological information that can enable earlier, more precise and more confident decisions. This partnership will help us advance the Rare-Cell Intelligence™ Platform, deepen our market and channel reach, and build the capabilities required to establish Rare-Cell Biology™ as a new foundation for understanding disease and therapeutic response."

About CellsBin

CellsBin is pioneering Rare-Cell Biology™ to reveal the rare cells that shape human health. It's Rare-Cell Intelligence™ Platform integrates advanced microfluidics, multimodal imaging, single-cell analysis and artificial intelligence to detect, characterize and monitor rare cells at scale. Through applications in precision diagnostics, therapeutic-cell monitoring and translational research, CellsBin is working to enable smarter decisions, earlier care and better lives.

For more information, visit 108.bio.

About 108 BioCapital

The 108 Bio Capital Fund seeks to generate superior returns through a differentiated investment strategy that leverages the founding team's exceptional technical expertise and deep networks within the US healthcare ecosystem. The Fund's approach is built upon decades of combined experience in biomedical technology, pharmaceutical development, medical device innovation, and regulatory navigation, enabling the identification and nurturing of breakthrough technologies that address significant unmet medical needs. This technical foundation, combined with proven track records in scaling MedTech ventures and executing successful exits, positions the Fund to capture value creation opportunities that may be overlooked by generalist investors lacking domain-specific expertise.

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SOURCE 108 Bio Captial