CELLnTEC Launches New Website to Improve Access to Advanced Cell Culture Solutions, Technical Resources, and Application Support

BERN, Switzerland [20th July 2026] — CELLnTEC Advanced Cell Systems AG, a Swiss life science company specializing in precision cell culture technologies, today announced the launch of its new website at www.cellntec.com.

The new website reflects CELLnTEC’s leadership position in chemically defined, animal-free tissue culture, with a focus on enabling robust, reproducible, and scalable workflows for 2D & 3D cell culture, tissue engineering, stem cell research, advanced in vitro test model and New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), and ATMP-development. For more than two decades, CELLnTEC has developed specialty media and cell culture systems designed to support high-performance cell and tissue culture. The new digital platform makes it easier for users to explore CELLnTEC’s solutions by product type, cell type, and application area, helping researchers identify appropriate tools for epithelial proliferation, differentiation, co-culture, 3D models, or barrier-forming tissues, and translational workflows. “Our new website is more than a refreshed digital presence. It is a practical resource for the scientific and industrial communities we serve,” said Anand David, Head of Scientific Marketing at CELLnTEC. “By improving access to product information, protocols, application knowledge, and distributor resources, we are making it easier for researchers and developers to select chemically defined, animal-free culture systems that support reproducibility, biological relevance, and future clinical or industrial translation.” The new website highlights CELLnTEC’s role across several fast-growing areas of life science innovation: The Pioneer in Chemically Defined, Animal-Free Tissue Culture

CELLnTEC’s media technologies are designed to reduce variability and support reproducible cell culture by using chemically defined formulations free from animal-derived components. Leader in Epithelial Tissue Engineering

CELLnTEC supports the development of physiologically relevant epithelial models, including 2D and 3D systems used in barrier biology, toxicology, disease modeling, drug candidate screening, tissue engineering, and across organ modalities from skin/dermatology, eye/ophthalmology, airway/pulmonology to liver/hepatology. Supplier to Stem Cell Research

CELLnTEC products support workflows involving primary epithelial cells, adult stem cell populations, iPSC-derived cells, and established cell lines, helping researchers maintain controlled and standardized culture conditions. Enabler of Advanced In Vitro Test Models and NAMs Development

As the life science industry continues to adopt more predictive, human-relevant in vitro systems, CELLnTEC provides cell culture solutions that help researchers develop advanced test models aligned with New Approach Methodologies. Supplier to ATMP Developers and Translational Research Teams

CELLnTEC’s clinically upgradable and defined cell culture technologies support developers working toward cell-based therapies, regenerative medicine, and ATMP-related workflows. Key features and highlights of the redesigned CELLnTEC website include: Enhanced Digital Experience A more intuitive experience across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, helping scientists, industry partners, distributors, and translational research teams access product information, technical support, and other key resources more efficiently. Streamlined sample and quotation requests, along with quick access to distributor details for international customers. Advanced Product Discovery Faster navigation through CELLnTEC’s portfolio of chemically defined, xeno-free, and serum-free cell culture technologies, along with refined search functionality, and clearer product specification comparisons. These improvements support both experienced CELLnTEC users and new customers evaluating animal-free, defined culture systems for research and development. Application-Specific Solutions Expanded application pages help users identify solutions across skin, respiratory, MSC, and other research areas, with seamless access to relevant product selection and workflow-specific resources. Enhanced Knowledge Hub A centralized knowledge hub provides quick access to research-relevant information, including scientific literature, protocols, product catalogs, technical documents, and FAQs to support advanced in vitro 3D modeling. Supporting Translational Workflows Improved access to technical information to identify CELLnTEC’s Higher Certified solutions designed to support translational workflows. The new CELLnTEC website is now live at www.cellntec.com. About CELLnTEC Advanced Cell Systems AG

CELLnTEC Advanced Cell Systems AG is a Swiss life science company developing precision cell culture technologies for epithelial biology, tissue engineering, stem cell research, advanced in vitro models, and translational applications. The company is recognized for its chemically defined, animal-component-free media and specialty culture systems that support reproducible 2D and 3D workflows across research and industry. Media Contact:

Anand David, PhD

Head of Scientific Marketing

CELLnTEC Advanced Cell Systems AG

marketing@cellntec.com

+41313319582

www.cellntec.com