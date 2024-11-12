SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cellectar Biosciences to Report Third Quarter Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on Monday, November 18, 2024

November 12, 2024 | 
1 min read

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the company will report financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and provide a corporate update on November 18, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details:
Date:Monday, November 18, 2024
Time:8:30 am Eastern Time
Toll Free:1-800-717-1738
Conference ID:
80659
Webcast:Click HERE

A replay of the call will be available on the Events section of the company’s investor relations website.

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.
Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC™) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects. The company’s product pipeline includes its lead asset, iopofosine I 131, a PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope), proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets. Additional radiotherapeutics are in development utilizing alpha emitters and Auger emitters to target solid tumors.

For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company’s social media channels: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contacts

MEDIA:
Christy Maginn
Bliss Bio Health
703-297-7194
cmaginn@blissbiohealth.com

INVESTORS:
Anne Marie Fields
Precision AQ (formerly Stern IR)
annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com

New Jersey Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Brain shaped white jigsaw puzzle on blue background. Mental health and problems with memory.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Cuts Fiscal 2024 Guidance for Biogen-Partnered Leqembi as Sales Disappoint Analysts
November 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Gets Better-Than-Expected Q3 COVID-19 Vaccine Sales, but RSV Shot Disappoints
November 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Earnings
Sarepta Halts Development of Next-Gen DMD Drug, Reports Robust Elevidys Sales
November 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Whitchurch-Stouffville, On, Canada: - May 30, 2021: Teva Canada Ltd facility in Whitchurch-Stouffville, On, Canada. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is an Israeli pharmaceutical company.
Earnings
Teva Reports Strong Generics Demand in Q3, Expects Higher 2024 Revenue
November 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac