Cellectar Biosciences to Present Data in Poster Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research Special Conference on Advances in Pancreatic Cancer Research

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference on Pancreatic Cancer Research taking place September 28-October 1 in Boston, Massachusetts. The poster presentation will highlight preclinical data from CLR 121225, the Company’s novel actinium-based radio conjugate alpha-emitter for treatment in hypoxic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

“We are excited to present our poster at the AACR Special Conference on Pancreatic Cancer, further showcasing the potential of CLR 121225 for solid tumors,” said Jarrod Longcor, chief operating officer of Cellectar. “We are encouraged that preclinical studies to date have demonstrated excellent activity, biodistribution and uptake of CLR 225 across multiple solid tumor animal models and are currently advancing IND-enabling activities.”

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: “Targeting Lipid Rafts in Hypoxic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma: Preclinical Evaluation of [225Ac]CLR 121225, a Novel Actinium-Based Radio-Conjugate” Poster: B032 Date/Time: Tuesday, September 30, 6-9 p.m. Presenter: Jarrod Longcor

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.

The company’s product pipeline includes its lead assets: iopofosine I 131, a PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope); CLR 121225, an actinium-225 based program being targeted to several solid tumors with significant unmet need, such as pancreatic cancer; and CLR 121125, an iodine-125 Auger-emitting program targeted in other solid tumors, such as triple negative breast, lung and colorectal, as well as proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.

In addition, iopofosine I 131 has been studied in Phase 2b trials for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) and central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma, and the CLOVER-2 Phase 1b study, targeting pediatric patients with high-grade gliomas, for which Cellectar is eligible to receive a Pediatric Review Voucher from the FDA upon approval. The FDA has also granted iopofosine I 131 six Orphan Drug, four Rare Pediatric Drug and two Fast Track Designations for various cancer indications.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "continue," "plans," or their negatives or cognates. These statements are only estimates and predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes. Drug discovery and development involve a high degree of risk. Factors that might cause such a material difference include, among others, uncertainties related to the FDA and EMA regulatory pathways, ability to execute strategic alternatives, identify suitable collaborators, partners, licensees or purchasers for our product candidates and, if we are able to do so, to enter into binding agreements with regard to any of the foregoing, or to raise additional capital to support our operations, or our ability to fund our operations if we are unsuccessful with any of the foregoing. A complete description of risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending June 30, 2025. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

