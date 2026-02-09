SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Celldex to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 9, 2026

February 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

HAMPTON, N.J., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that management will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 on Wednesday, February 11 at 3:30 pm ET
  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4 at 9:10 am ET
  • Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10 at 3:40 pm ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the "Investors" section of the Celldex website. Replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Celldex
Celldex is pioneering new horizons in immunology to deliver life-changing therapies. We are relentless in our pursuit of novel antibody-based treatments that engage the human immune system and directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with allergic, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.
Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
ptill@meruadvisors.com


New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo showing male and female server engineers working on laptop in data center
Job Trends
10 Companies Hiring IT Professionals Now
January 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of female scientist in laboratory entering notes on computer
Job Trends
12 Companies Hiring R&D Professionals Now
January 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner