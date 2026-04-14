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Celldex to Present at Upcoming April 2026 Investor Conference

April 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

HAMPTON, N.J., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at H.C. Wainwright’s 4th Annual Inflammatory Skin Disease Virtual Conference on Tuesday, April 14 at 3:30 pm ET.

The webcast of the presentations will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the "Investors" section of the Celldex website. Replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Celldex
Celldex is pioneering new horizons in immunology to deliver life-changing therapies. We are relentless in our pursuit of novel antibody-based treatments that engage the human immune system and directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with allergic, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.
Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
ptill@meruadvisors.com


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