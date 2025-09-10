SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Celldex to Present at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

HAMPTON, N.J., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced that management will participate in a fireside chat today, September 9th, 2025, at the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 3:20 pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations” page of the "Investors" section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Celldex
Celldex is pioneering new horizons in immunology to deliver life-changing therapies. We are relentless in our pursuit of novel antibody-based treatments that engage the human immune system and directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with allergic, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
ptill@meruadvisors.com


New Jersey Events
