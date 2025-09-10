Celldex to Present at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

HAMPTON, N.J., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced that management will participate in a fireside chat today, September 9th, 2025, at the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 3:20 pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations” page of the "Investors" section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Celldex

Celldex is pioneering new horizons in immunology to deliver life-changing therapies. We are relentless in our pursuit of novel antibody-based treatments that engage the human immune system and directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with allergic, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. Visit www.celldex.com.

