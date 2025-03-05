SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Celldex Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

March 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

HAMPTON, N.J., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming conferences:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4th at 1:50 p.m. ET

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11th at 1:00 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the “Investors & Media” section of the Celldex website. Replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the science at the intersection of mast cell biology and the development of transformative therapeutics for patients. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with severe inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune and other devastating diseases. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
ptill@meruadvisors.com

