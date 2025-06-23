SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cell Study by SDU and PKU Researchers Reveals Novel Mechanism to Regulate Glucose Metabolism

June 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

JINAN, China, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- On May 29, 2025, Professor Sun Jinpeng's team and Professor Yu Xiao's team at Shandong University, collaborating with Professor Jiang Changtao from Peking University, Professor Pang Yanli, and Professor Ji Linong, published a research paper entitled "A microbial amino-acid-conjugated bile acid, tryptophan-cholic acid, improves glucose homeostasis via the orphan receptor MRGPRE" in Cell.

The study revealed the physiological and pathophysiological functions of a novel microbial-derived amino acid-conjugated bile acid, tryptophan-cholic acid (Trp-CA). It identified the membrane receptor for Trp-CA as MRGPRE. It elucidated the novel mechanism by which Trp-CA activates MRGPRE, promoting GLP-1 secretion through dual pathways: Gs-cAMP signaling and β-arrestin-1-mediated ALDOA phosphorylation, thereby improving glucose metabolism. This work provides a new paradigm for understanding the functions and molecular mechanisms of novel microbial bile acids. It offers new targets and strategies for the development of therapies against metabolic diseases.

This research is the first to reveal that the microbial-derived bile acid Trp-CA improves glucose homeostasis by activating MRGPRE. It provides a new potential drug target and therapeutic strategy for Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) treatment. Furthermore, the identification of the microbial origin of Trp-CA offers a new microbial therapeutic strategy for diabetes intervention.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cell-study-by-sdu-and-pku-researchers-reveals-novel-mechanism-to-regulate-glucose-metabolism-302488077.html

SOURCE Shandong University

Asia Data China GLP-1 Diabetes
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Weigh scales on pink background, top view with space for text. Overweight concept
Obesity
Zealand’s GLP-1/GLP-2 Drug Elicits Over 11% Weight-Loss—With the Potential for More
June 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A pill with the Amercan and Chinese flag wrapped around it
Government
FDA Freezes Trials Shipping Cells to China, ‘Other Hostile Countries’
June 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business concept illustration of a businessman digging and mining to find treasure
Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
NextCure Joins China-ADC Gold Rush with $745M Simcere Deal
June 16, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Climb up, hand help businessman build ladder
Weight loss
Lilly Notches ‘Top-Tier’ Weight Loss Results for Phase I Amylin/Tirzepatide Combo
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong