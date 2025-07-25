Celcuity to Announce Topline Results for the PIK3CA Wild-Type Cohort from Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 Trial in HR+/HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced the Company will hold a conference call and webcast on Monday, July 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET to disclose the topline results of the PIK3CA Wild-Type Cohort from the Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial.

The Celcuity management team will host a webcast/conference call on Monday, July 28, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the topline results from the Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or register in advance for the teleconference here. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Celcuity website following the live event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTORC1/2 inhibitor that comprehensively blockades the PAM pathway. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3Kα, AKT, or mTORC1 alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently enrolling patients. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is ongoing. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-2, evaluating gedatolisib plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently enrolling patients. More detailed information about Celcuity’s active clinical trials can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov . Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and X .

