CDC’S ACIP Recommends Merck’s CAPVAXIVE™ (Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for Pneumococcal Vaccination in Adults 50 Years of Age and Older

Age-based recommendations for adult pneumococcal vaccination lowered from 65 to 50 years of age and older

National-level CDC surveillance data shows CAPVAXIVE covers the serotypes responsible for approximately 84% of invasive pneumococcal disease cases, compared to approximately 52% covered by PCV20

The updated ACIP guidelines recommend a single dose of CAPVAXIVE for:

Adults 50 years of age and older who have not previously received a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or whose previous vaccination history is unknown;

Adults 19-49 years of age with certain underlying medical conditions or other risk factors who have not previously received a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or whose previous vaccination history is unknown;

Adults 19 years of age and older who have started their pneumococcal vaccine series with PCV13 (pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine) but have not received all recommended PPSV23 (pneumococcal 23-valent polysaccharide vaccine) doses.

Shared clinical decision-making is also recommended regarding use of a supplemental dose of CAPVAXIVE for adults 65 years of age and older who have completed their vaccine series with both PCV13 and PPSV23.

CAPVAXIVE is indicated for:

Active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 3, 6A, 7F, 8, 9N, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15A, 15B, 15C, 16F, 17F, 19A, 20A, 22F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31, 33F and 35B in adults individuals 18 years of age and older;

CAPVAXIVE should not be administered to individuals with a history of a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of CAPVAXIVE or to diphtheria toxoid; see additional Select Safety Information below.

The indication for the prevention of pneumonia caused by S. pneumoniae serotypes 3, 6A, 7F, 8, 9N, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15A, 15C, 16F, 17F, 19A, 20A, 22F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31, 33F and 35B is approved under accelerated approval based on immune responses as measured by opsonophagocytic activity (OPA). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

“The CDC’s decision to lower the age-based vaccination recommendations to begin at age 50 has the potential to be a practice-changing milestone,” said Dr. Eliav Barr, senior vice president, head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories. “This recommendation is a significant step forward in efforts to enhance equitable access and may improve vaccination rates. We’re pleased about this progress and thank the CDC for their commitment to addressing invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumococcal pneumonia in adults.”

Based on national-level CDC data from 2018-2022, the serotypes covered by CAPVAXIVE are responsible for more cases of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) in adults compared to PCV20 (pneumococcal 20-valent conjugate vaccine). In adults 50 years of age and older, CAPVAXIVE covers the serotypes responsible for approximately 84% of IPD cases, compared to approximately 52% covered by PCV20. These values are based on CDC epidemiologic data and do not reflect the efficacy of the respective vaccines. There are currently no studies comparing the efficacy of CAPVAXIVE and PCV20. In certain at-risk adult populations in Alaska, Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon and the Navajo Nation, a higher prevalence of IPD caused by serotype 4, which is not included in CAPVAXIVE, has been reported. IPD surveillance from other geographic areas in the U.S. has not detected significant percentages of serotype 4.

These provisional recommendations will be published on the CDC website following the meeting and will be official once reviewed and finalized by the director of the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Select Safety Information for CAPVAXIVE

Do not administer CAPVAXIVE to individuals with a history of a severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) to any component of CAPVAXIVE or to diphtheria toxoid.

Individuals with altered immunocompetence, including those receiving immunosuppressive therapy, may have a reduced immune response to CAPVAXIVE.

The most commonly reported (>10%) solicited adverse reactions in individuals 18 through 49 years of age who received CAPVAXIVE were: injection-site pain (73.1%), fatigue (36.0%), headache (27.5%), myalgia (16.4%), injection-site erythema (13.8%), and injection-site swelling (13.3%).

The most commonly reported (>10%) solicited adverse reactions in individuals 50 years of age and older who received CAPVAXIVE were: injection-site pain (41.2%), fatigue (19.7%), and headache (11.0%).

Vaccination with CAPVAXIVE may not protect all vaccine recipients.

About CAPVAXIVE

CAPVAXIVE is Merck’s approved 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine indicated for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia in adults 18 years of age and older. CAPVAXIVE is specifically designed to help address Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes predominantly responsible for adult invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), including eight unique serotypes, 15A, 15C, 16F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31 and 35B compared to other pneumococcal vaccines. CAPVAXIVE is administered as a single dose.

About Pneumococcal Disease

Pneumococcal disease is an infection caused by a bacteria called Streptococcus pneumoniae. There are about 100 different types (referred to as serotypes) of pneumococcal bacteria, which can affect adults differently than children. Pneumococcal disease can be invasive or non-invasive. Non-invasive pneumococcal illnesses include pneumonia (when pneumococcal disease is confined to the lungs), whereas invasive pneumococcal illnesses include pneumococcal bacteremia (infection in the bloodstream), bacteremic pneumococcal pneumonia (pneumonia with bacteremia) and pneumococcal meningitis (infection of the coverings of the brain and spinal cord). Pneumococcal pneumonia is a type of bacterial pneumonia, which is the most common clinical presentation of pneumococcal disease in adults. It’s estimated that over 150,000 adults are hospitalized from pneumococcal pneumonia each year in the U.S.

Please see Prescribing Information for CAPVAXIVE (Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine) at https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/c/capvaxive/capvaxive_pi.pdf and Patient Information/Medication Guide for CAPVAXIVE at https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/c/capvaxive/capvaxive_ppi.pdf.

