CDA recommends public reimbursement of Blenrep®: A step forward for Canadians living with myeloma

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Myeloma Canada welcomes the Canadian Drug Agency's (CDA) two positive recommendations for the reimbursement of Blenrep® (belantamab mafodotin) -- a critical new treatment option for Canadians living with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

Approved by Health Canada in July 2025, Blenrep® is the first and only anti-BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen) antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) for multiple myeloma. Blenrep® represents a new era in care by offering a differentiated mechanism of action and more accessible administration for patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy.

"These recommendations bring hope to thousands of Canadians living with myeloma who urgently need new treatment options," said Martine Elias, Chief Executive Officer of Myeloma Canada. "We are encouraged to see a therapy that not only extends life, but also considers how patients can live better, experience less treatment burden, including the possibility of being treated closer to home." Elias stated.

The CDA'S reimburse-with-conditions recommendations follow the results of the DREAMM-7 and DREAM-8 Phase III clinical trials which showed that Blenrep® – in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (BPd), and with bortezomib and dexamethasone (BVd) significantly delayed disease progression and improved outcomes compared with the standard PVd (pomalidomide, bortezomib, dexamethasone) regimen. These meet several unmet patient needs and provide an alternative treatment that may offer prolonged disease control and meaningful improvements in progression-free survival for Canadians living with myeloma.

Blenrep® can be administered in all hospital settings including community cancer centres, thus expanding access to patients who often face significant barriers due to geography or mobility. For those living in rural or remote regions -- where myeloma incidence is disproportionately high -- this marks an important step toward more equitable cancer care.

"I live in Quesnel, British Columbia, which is hours from the nearest major cancer centre," said Cyndi Logan, a Canadian living with myeloma. "Knowing that there's a treatment that can be given locally, without long hospital stays or complex logistics, gives me back a sense of control over my life," Cyndi shared.

Blenrep offers flexibility and practicality:

Administered via a 30-minute infusion

No hospitalization or complex monitoring required

required The only BCMA-targeted therapy that can be delivered safely outside of specialized centres

For patients and care partners alike, these factors represent more than convenience -- they restore a measure of normalcy, reducing the physical, emotional, and financial burden of care.

"Myeloma Canada applauds the CDA for recognizing the urgent need for innovative and accessible therapies," added Elias. "We now urge the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) to immediately initiate pricing negotiations with the manufacturer so that this promising treatment can reach patients without delay. Timely action will ensure that Canadians with relapsed or refractory myeloma benefit from this important advancement in care. We remain hopeful that Quebec will participate in the negotiations, despite INESSS's decision not to recommend reimbursement of this therapy." Elias concluded.

About multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma , also known as myeloma, is the second most common form of blood cancer. Myeloma affects a type of immune cell called the plasma cell, found in the bone marrow. While there is currently no cure, people with myeloma are living longer and better lives, thanks to recent breakthroughs in treatment. To find a cure, more funding and research are required.

About Myeloma Canada

Myeloma Canada is the only national charitable patient organization created by, and for, Canadians impacted by multiple myeloma. The organization is driven to improve the lives of all Canadians affected by myeloma by accelerating access to the best care while advancing research toward its cure and prevention. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Myeloma Canada has been making myeloma matter since its founding in 2005. Our vision: life uninterrupted by myeloma.

To learn more, please visit www.myeloma.ca.

